LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- Their wedding must have been out of this world.Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, who became the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969, following crewmate Neil Armstrong, married his "longtime love" on his 93rd birthday on Friday.The former astronaut announced his nuptials on Twitter."On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin wrote. "We were joined in holy matrimony in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO