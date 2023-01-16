Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Hilaria Baldwin ripped for 'beyond offensive' accent while talking to paparazzi
Hilaria Baldwin apologized for "misconceptions" following revelations – including that she was born and raised in Boston – that called her heritage into question.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Jeremy Renner: Actor reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snowcat accident
Jeremy Renner posted an update about his medical condition on social media, stating on Saturday that he broke “30-plus” bones during a snowcat accident near his Nevada home on Jan. 1. Renner, 52, who plays archer Hawkeye in “The Avengers” movies, posted a photo on Instagram that showed...
Buzz Aldrin marries partner Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin has married his long-time partner, Anca Faur, on his 93rd birthday, the retired astronaut and Korean War veteran has announced.
Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries 'longtime love' on his 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- Their wedding must have been out of this world.Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, who became the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969, following crewmate Neil Armstrong, married his "longtime love" on his 93rd birthday on Friday.The former astronaut announced his nuptials on Twitter."On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin wrote. "We were joined in holy matrimony in...
This Video of Diane Keaton Dancing to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Is Pure Joy
She can take herself dancing!
Buzz Aldrin shoots the moon with 93rd birthday wedding
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Former U.S. astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who became the second human being to walk on the moon more than half a century ago, got married on his 93rd birthday, saying he and his bride were "as excited as eloping teenagers."
Comments / 0