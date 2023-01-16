Read full article on original website
KLTV
Tyler Lions attempt to end Mount Pleasant’s winning streak on the court
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mt Pleasant boys’ basketball team took down Tyler high for their 26th win 83-50. Running an uptempo offense and making shots inside and out, the Lions were overmatched. The Lions’ rally would fall short as the Tigers found a rhythm to their game and kept...
KLTV
Lady Jacks Axe Utah Valley
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks would play host to a struggling Lady Apache team from Utah Thursday night. SFA would have a slow start when star shooter Tyler McCliment-Call would get some good looks come up short, but it did not take long for her shots to begin to fall especially with two back to back threes to put the Ladies up early.
KLTV
TJC Apaches lose to Trinity Cardinals in close game
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Apaches continued their conference games and hosted their neighbors Trinity Community College in what was a close, back-and-forth game. The Trinity Cardinals made sure to make their shots count at the most critical moments in the game. Apache defense did force a lot of turnovers that their offense turned into points but it wasn’t enough.
inforney.com
Tyler basketball players receive from 1 to 5 game suspensions
Tyler High basketball players received various game suspensions for their involvement in a fight during the Lions' game with Texas High on Jan. 13 in Texarkana. The suspensions ranged from one to five games, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said in a statement released on Wednesday. "Suspensions were based...
KLTV
Basketball teams in Troup hold ‘Hoop for Coop’ free throw fundraiser
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The boys and girls basketball teams in Troup High School held a different kind of practice Thursday afternoon in honor of one their peers. The basketball teams a held a “Hoop for Coop”, free throw marathon, to help raise money for Troup High School student Cooper Reid, who suffered a head injury in a football game and is recovering in a Houston hospital.
Reports: Former NFL wide-receiver named new head coach for Tyler High School
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former All-American and NFL wide-receiver has accepted the head coaching position at Tyler High School, according to media reports. Rashaun Woods was previously a head coach for Enid High School in Oklahoma and reportedly announced Friday morning that his decision to be the next head coach at Tyler High School […]
KLTV
Big Sandy football coach announces retirement
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Big Sandy High School’s football coach announced his retirement on Wednesday. Larry Minter made the announcement via a post on his personal Facebook page, in which he thanked “all Big Sandy Wildcats and Ladycats.”. “I have loved every minute of every day we...
King’s Academy announces Head of School’s death
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, King’s Academy Christian School announced the death of their Head of School, Dr. Wayne McEntire. “Please pray. Wayne went to Heaven to be with our Lord today. He will be missed by so many. Please pray for those he left behind,” the school said in a Facebook post. McEntire […]
Child on bike hit by car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories
So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
KLTV
Gov. Abbott to speak at UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony Monday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler’s official groundbreaking ceremony for its new Medical Education Building will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. The school says Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the ceremony, and he will be joined by UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
KLTV
Growth in East Texas prompts Brexan Line Services to build new Mineola office
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Population growth in East Texas is also leading to growth from a local powerline company. “The East Texas community is growing and expanding rapidly so back in 2019 we saw a big need to build out the utility infrastructure to carry that electricity to those new homes and communities,” said Brexan CEO Gaby Arriaga Smith.
KLTV
Dallas man accused of leading DPS on pursuit in Smith County found with 77 pounds of pot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man was arrested Monday after he allegedly led a DPS trooper on a pursuit and was found with numerous pounds of marijuana at the end of the chase. On January 16, at around 10:30 p.m. a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015...
KLTV
Warmer seasonal temperatures frustrate some East Texas farmers
National Blood Donor month emphasizes need for blood donation in East Texas, beyond. “Every two seconds someone is in need of blood and so that is a constant, ever-evolving situation across the United States,” Holt said. National Blood Donor Month is a time to encourage donations, honor donors, and recognize the importance of donating blood.
Historical Black church in Tyler needs donations for demolition: ‘Sad ending for a building that had a great history’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler said St. James CME church is a hazard, filled with asbestos and needs to be demolished. The church building in downtown Tyler hasn’t been in use for 20 years but has been a pillar in the Black community for 102 years. “A sad ending for a building […]
KLTV
Pittsburg woman killed in wrong-way crash in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KLTV) - A Pittsburg woman and two other Texas residents have died after they were hit by a wrong-way driver Friday morning in Springfield, Missouri. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash. According to...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
UPDATE: All northbound lanes reopened at McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — According to officials, all northbound lanes of Loop 323 at McDonald Rd. are reopened after a major Tuesday afternoon crash. According to the TPD, around 12:20 p.m., an 18-wheeler crashed into a power pole at the intersection of McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 .Lines are now down in the roadway.
KLTV
Traveling ‘water circus’ comes to Tyler with aquatic acrobatics
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A giant circus tent is up in the parking lot of Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Cirque Italia will hold their first opening performance tonight at 7:30. Fifty-five performers from around the world make up the show’s cast. Roxana Midi, a performer from Romania, says...
