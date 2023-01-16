ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

KLTV

Lady Jacks Axe Utah Valley

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks would play host to a struggling Lady Apache team from Utah Thursday night. SFA would have a slow start when star shooter Tyler McCliment-Call would get some good looks come up short, but it did not take long for her shots to begin to fall especially with two back to back threes to put the Ladies up early.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

TJC Apaches lose to Trinity Cardinals in close game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Apaches continued their conference games and hosted their neighbors Trinity Community College in what was a close, back-and-forth game. The Trinity Cardinals made sure to make their shots count at the most critical moments in the game. Apache defense did force a lot of turnovers that their offense turned into points but it wasn’t enough.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler basketball players receive from 1 to 5 game suspensions

Tyler High basketball players received various game suspensions for their involvement in a fight during the Lions' game with Texas High on Jan. 13 in Texarkana. The suspensions ranged from one to five games, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said in a statement released on Wednesday. "Suspensions were based...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Basketball teams in Troup hold ‘Hoop for Coop’ free throw fundraiser

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The boys and girls basketball teams in Troup High School held a different kind of practice Thursday afternoon in honor of one their peers. The basketball teams a held a “Hoop for Coop”, free throw marathon, to help raise money for Troup High School student Cooper Reid, who suffered a head injury in a football game and is recovering in a Houston hospital.
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Big Sandy football coach announces retirement

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Big Sandy High School’s football coach announced his retirement on Wednesday. Larry Minter made the announcement via a post on his personal Facebook page, in which he thanked “all Big Sandy Wildcats and Ladycats.”. “I have loved every minute of every day we...
BIG SANDY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

King’s Academy announces Head of School’s death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, King’s Academy Christian School announced the death of their Head of School, Dr. Wayne McEntire. “Please pray. Wayne went to Heaven to be with our Lord today. He will be missed by so many. Please pray for those he left behind,” the school said in a Facebook post. McEntire […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Child on bike hit by car in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories

So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott to speak at UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony Monday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler’s official groundbreaking ceremony for its new Medical Education Building will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. The school says Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the ceremony, and he will be joined by UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man's location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Growth in East Texas prompts Brexan Line Services to build new Mineola office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Population growth in East Texas is also leading to growth from a local powerline company. “The East Texas community is growing and expanding rapidly so back in 2019 we saw a big need to build out the utility infrastructure to carry that electricity to those new homes and communities,” said Brexan CEO Gaby Arriaga Smith.
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Warmer seasonal temperatures frustrate some East Texas farmers


TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Pittsburg woman killed in wrong-way crash in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KLTV) - A Pittsburg woman and two other Texas residents have died after they were hit by a wrong-way driver Friday morning in Springfield, Missouri. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash. According to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Traveling ‘water circus’ comes to Tyler with aquatic acrobatics

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A giant circus tent is up in the parking lot of Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Cirque Italia will hold their first opening performance tonight at 7:30. Fifty-five performers from around the world make up the show’s cast. Roxana Midi, a performer from Romania, says...
TYLER, TX

