Related
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny has eyes set on one college school
Bronny James may not be at the top of his college recruitment class, but there’s no denying that this young man has emerged as one of the most talked about prospects entering the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. The fact that he’s the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James obviously has a lot to do with all the hype surrounding the 18-year-old, and this is also one of the reasons why schools from around the nation have reportedly been keeping their eye on Bronny.
Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks
Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car
To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may […] The post Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players Thunder must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be on the up and up. In fact, the Thunder have been blasting through their expected rebuilding timeline. Through 45 games in the 2022-23 campaign, they have already matched their win total two seasons ago in 72 games (22). These improvements from the Thunder have come even without one of the crown jewels of their rebuild in Chet Holmgren, who has not made his NBA debut just yet after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the offseason.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Mark Cuban fires back at Luka Doncic Mavs trade deadline report
Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban shot down a report that claimed Luka Doncic indicated he wants the Mavs’ roster upgraded prior to the NBA trade deadline, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster,” Cuban said. The initial report from MacMahon, […] The post Mark Cuban fires back at Luka Doncic Mavs trade deadline report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world
With there being 1,230 regular season games in a single season, it’s difficult to ascribe a ton of stakes to a single matchup, especially in mid-January. However, a game between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and championship runner-up Boston Celtics is no ordinary matchup. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will want to prove their […] The post Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Tennessee vs. LSU prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023
The Tennessee Volunteers take on the LSU Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Tennessee LSU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tennessee LSU. The LSU Tigers are having a miserable season, one year after coach Will Wade was dismissed for running a wayward program. Wade won games, but he […] The post College Basketball Odds: Tennessee vs. LSU prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch
Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks thinks he figured out how to stop LeBron James
Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies played a role in containing Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James in Memphis’ recent loss to LA. Brooks commented on how he was able to match up with arguably the greatest player of all-time. “He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. […] The post Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks thinks he figured out how to stop LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Wall’s bold ‘beat the s–t out of LeBron’ take draws clap back from Isaiah Thomas
John Wall has been making headlines lately, not for his play on the court with him being out for around two weeks due to an abdominal injury, but due to the noise he’s been making off it. In a podcast with Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson, Wall recently doubled down on his six-year old take that back in 2017, his Washington Wizards would have “beat the s–t” out of LeBron James had they met the Cleveland Cavaliers in the postseason that year.
NFL Odds: Best picks for Divisional Round as Cowboys Upset 49ers
Giants: +7.5 (-105), ML +300. The Eagles are the better team in this matchup, and they will have home field advantage. Philadelphia has a clear advantage at offensive line and wide receiver, the Giants have a slight advantage at running back, and the Eagles have a slight advantage at quarterback. The last time these two teams played, the Eagles won by 26 and it could have been much worse if they hadn’t taken their foot off the gas and if New York hadn’t scored in garbage time.
10 Famous NBA Players and What Their Non-Basketball Parents Did For a Living
A huge part of how NBA players are who they are today are their parents. Like everyone else, parents play a critical role in guiding their kids, in terms of values, principles, and character. They are easily a child’s first ever pair of role models. Although a lot of NBA players follow in their parents’ […] The post 10 Famous NBA Players and What Their Non-Basketball Parents Did For a Living appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UFC 283 Odds: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023
After a long break, the UFC is back with its first Pay-Per-View event of 2023 when UFC 283 touches down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with a Bonfim-Lazzez prediction and pick. Prelims for UFC 283 begin at 8:00 pm/ET, 5:00 pm/PT. Gabriel Bonfim and Mounir Lazzez will kick […] The post UFC 283 Odds: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed
The Golden State Warriors have a good team. It might not look like that right now given how the Dubs are sitting on a 22-22 record and the sixth seed in the West. However, this is the defending champs we’re talking about here and this is pretty much the same group that won the title […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
NFL teams believe Lamar Jackson could be traded this offseason
The 2023 NFL playoffs may be raging on, but for all the other teams whose regular seasons are over, the
UFC 283 Odds: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023
These prelims are set to be bangers. UFC 283 touches down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on January 21. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with a Rodrigues-Ferreira prediction and pick. Fans will be delighted to see “Robocop” Gregory Rodrigues make his return to the octagon against UFC newcomer Brunno Ferreira in the featured […] The post UFC 283 Odds: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies saw their 11-game win streak get snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night with a 122-121 loss. But that’s not what everyone walked away from the game talking about. Of course, everyone was left shocked by the shouting match that took place between Shannon Sharpe and pretty […] The post Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
