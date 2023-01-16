Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers travel to Milwaukee to battle Bucks in matinee

The Pacers and Bucks battle in a matinee on Monday

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks face off in a Central Division showdown on Monday. The two teams will battle for the first time of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Bucks, behind former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, are one of the NBA's best teams. They have size, skill, and defensive chops at every position and are tied for the fourth-most wins in the NBA with 27. The Pacers, meanwhile, have lost three games in a row.

"They've got a whole bunch of other guys that play hard and know their role," Pacers center Jalen Smith said of the Bucks. "Another big test for us."

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are significant underdogs as they are +9.5 in the SI Sportsbook . The over/under for the game is 233.5.

Pacers vs Bucks Injury Report

For the Pacers, guard Tyrese Haliburton (left knee and left elbow) , center Daniel Theis (right knee) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Goga Bitadze (illness) and Myles Turner (back) are questionable. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

For the Bucks, Serge Ibaka, Joe Ingles, and Khris Middleton are out. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Bobby Portis are probable.

Key Matchups

Aaron Nesmith vs Giannis Antetokounmpo: Aaron Nesmith has been one of the biggest surprises of the season for the Pacers. His defense has been impressive, his shooting accuracy has improved throughout the year, and his skill growth has made him an everyday starter for the blue and gold.

Today, he has the biggest test possible for a power forward. He will attempt to slow Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the best players in the NBA. The two-time MVP and six-time All-Star is unguardable at his best and is one of the best defensive players in the league. Nesmith won't win this matchup, but he needs to do everything he can to make it close.

Andrew Nembhard vs Jrue Holiday: Andrew Nembhard is the Pacers new starting floor general with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, and while his passing has been excellent in the two games since Haliburton's injury, his shot has been inaccurate.

Tonight, Nembhard will duel with Jrue Holiday, one of the best defenders at the point guard spot in the league. The Pacers rookie will need to stay under control and attempt to keep Indiana's offense humming. Holiday's offense is solid, too, as he is averaging 18.3 points per game. Nembhard needs to be sharp on both ends.