Actor Jeremy Renner has revealed he broke more than 30 bones during his serious snowplow accident. The 52-year-old, a two-time Oscar nominee who is well known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was hospitalized with serious injuries on January 1 after he was accidentally run over by a snowplow while trying to help a family member. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years… Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.” A number of his celebrity friends, including Heidi Klum and his Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth shared well wishes on Renner’s Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner) Read it at Instagram

56 MINUTES AGO