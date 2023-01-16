Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Hilaria Baldwin ripped for 'beyond offensive' accent while talking to paparazzi
Hilaria Baldwin apologized for "misconceptions" following revelations – including that she was born and raised in Boston – that called her heritage into question.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Jeremy Renner Says He Suffered ‘30 Plus Broken Bones’ In Snowplow Accident
Actor Jeremy Renner has revealed he broke more than 30 bones during his serious snowplow accident. The 52-year-old, a two-time Oscar nominee who is well known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was hospitalized with serious injuries on January 1 after he was accidentally run over by a snowplow while trying to help a family member. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years… Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.” A number of his celebrity friends, including Heidi Klum and his Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth shared well wishes on Renner’s Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner) Read it at Instagram
Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries 'longtime love' on his 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- Their wedding must have been out of this world.Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, who became the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969, following crewmate Neil Armstrong, married his "longtime love" on his 93rd birthday on Friday.The former astronaut announced his nuptials on Twitter."On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin wrote. "We were joined in holy matrimony in...
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were ‘Idiots’ Who Didn’t ‘Know Music From Their Backsides,’ According to a Collaborator
Paul McCartney and John Lennon worked together as writers. Once, they brought in another musician for help, and he became irritated with them.
This Video of Diane Keaton Dancing to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Is Pure Joy
She can take herself dancing!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris' Cause of Death Was a Heart Attack
The cause of death for C.J. Harris has been confirmed. The "American Idol" alum died of a heart attack at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Ala., Walker County deputy coroner Danielle Calloway told E! News. He was 31. The Walker County coroner had previously told E! News that...
