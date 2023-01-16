Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Considers Expanding Fireworks Sales
The Hopkins County Commissioners Court will consider adding select holidays for the sale of fireworks in Hopkins county. Currently there are only two periods in which fireworks are legally permitted to be sold, these dates are: June 24th-July 4th, Dec 20th-Jan 1st. The Commissioners Court has proposed the idea of...
HC Chamber of Commerce Report for January 20th, 2023
It is with great pleasure that the 2023 Board of Directors invites you to the 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet hosted at Hopkins County Regional Civiv Center Febuarury 16th. Networking Cocktail Happy Hour starts at 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30, and awards will...
Paris District Road Report for Jan. 23, 2023
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Jan. 23, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
AARP Tax-Filing Help 2023
From February 7th to April 15th AARP will be offering free tax-filing assistance for all those in need. Every Tuesday and Saturday appointments will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9:30 to 12:30 on Saturdays at the Sulphur Springs Library. Each appointment will last one hour to allow everyone to receive assistance. Appointments can be made at tax-filing appointment application, limited appointments are available,. Should you miss your chance, a waiting lists is available.
James Moten Recognized As City’s Most Tenured Active City Employee
The City of Sulphur Springs is known for the dedicated employees. In fact, nearly 2 dozen employees have worked 20 or more years for the City. At the top of that list is James Moten, the City’s most tenured active employee, a distinction previously held by Kathie Steele until her retirement in 2021.
First Phase Of Construction Begins On New Jail Trusty Housing Facility
The first phase of construction has begun on the new jail trusty housing facility on Houston Street, across from Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center which houses the current jail and sheriff’s office. Hopkins County Commissioners Court, the sheriff, chief deputy and jail administrator met with SEDALCO Construction Services Superintendent...
“Love Letters” Set for This Weekend at Community Players Inc.
Opening this coming weekend–four performances starring two different couples in A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, the story of childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner. Their lifelong correspondence begins when both are children with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. The pair continues to communicate throughout their lives, and the final letter shows how much they really meant, and gave to, each other over the years—physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.
Sulphur Springs High School HOSA News
Two Sulphur Springs High School students placed and one advanced to State this past weekend in the HOSA Leadership Competition. HOSA is the statewide program of student lead activities designed to develop future leaders for the health care system. SSHS students Mac McCoy placed 4th on Round two in Healthy Lifestyles and Aubrey Crawford placed 2nd and advanced to State in speaking skills where she will compete in March in Round Rock, Texas. Sponsors took an amazing group of kids, and they ALL did a great job. Due to district placement by HOSA, SSHS studests were competing against 6A schools and preparatory schools. Jenny Arledge, SSHS CTE director said, “We have never been prouder to be a part of SSHS!!!”
Dorthula “Dorothy” Lee
Dorthula “Dorothy” Lee began her earthly journey on March 21, 1926 to Mabe and Ammie Stokes, born in the St. Luke Community in Hopkins County, Texas. She was reared in a Christian home and as a young girl she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and united with the St. Luke Baptist Church, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Dorthula remained a faithful member, until her health began to fail.
Hopkins County Genealogical Society January 2023 Monthly Meeting
Hello to all members and non-members. You are invited to our monthly meeting to be held on January 19, 2023, at 07:00 PM Central Time(US and Canada). Local archaeology-lover Lee Green owns an impressive collection of Caddo Indian artifacts unearthed in Hopkins County, especially from the well-watered eastern side of the county near Pine Forest. It has been several years since Mr. Green last talked to us about his collection and I’m sure he has additional artifacts to show us.
Commerce Man Jailed On Illegal Dumping Warrant
A 59-year-old Commerce man was jailed Saturday on an illegal dumping warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman reported seeing James Hurley Cork in the front passenger seat of an eastbound Ford Expedition around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023. Aware of a warrant for the Commerce man’s arrest, Hoffman conducted a traffic stop on Wildcat Way. The warrant was confirmed and Cork was taken into custody on the outstanding charge, according to arrest reports.
John Michael Boles
Memorial service for John Michael Boles, age 74 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away on January 18, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements under...
Arrest Made in Sulphur Springs School Bomb Threat
Sulphur Springs Police identified a suspect very quickly in the case of a bomb threat at Sulphur Springs Elementary School on January 18th. Sulphur Springs police then issued a warrant for Morgan Rechelle Durrett of Dallas, located the suspect and arrested her. It is not known at this time what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at SSES. The bomb threat was called in to the main office of the campus around 7:55am Wednesday morning, which sent teachers, staff, and police into an evacuation protocol with all students quickly and safely evacuated out of the buildings and evcntually across League Street to the League Street Church of Christ which provided a safe haven for those affected. Parents were notified via Skyward about the threat and that the remainder of the class day would be cancelled, and insturcting parents to come pick up their children in the church parking lot.
Sulphur Springs ISD Receives Best Rating Possible On Annual Audit
8 Personnel Changes Will Impact 5 District Campuses. Sulphur Springs ISD received the top rating on the annual independent auditor. Trustees during the regular school board meeting Jan. 9, 2023, also approved eight personnel changes, announced candidate filing dates for two seats on the school board and heard a brief update on the SSISD 2021-2022 Texas Performance Reporting System report.
Chamber Connection — Jan. 11, 2023: Membership Banquet Will Celebrate Hopkins County With ‘A Night at the Gallery’
The 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Social networking and a cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with...
Lights of Life Gala Sponsorship Opportunities
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels and range from $1,000 to $30,000 and each includes tickets for the event.
Hopkins County Records — Jan. 13, 2023
Joe Darrel Jackson and Reta Jackson to the Jackson Irrevocable Trust. Joe Derrell Jackson and Reta Jackson co-trustees; tract MA Bowlin survey. A&S Entertainment of Sulphur Springs Inc. to Sabino’s Italian Restaurant LLC; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Brandon Michael Washington and Jennifer Washington to Chloe A Perez...
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested January 13
January 13, 2023 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornadoes, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
Main Street Theatre – Community Players, Inc. Melodies of Broadway
Back by popular demand “Melodies of Broadway” (Music of Disney) Directed by Lloyd E. Turney. Community Players, Inc. will hold open auditions for Melodies of Broadway at Main Street Theatre, 225 Main St., Sulphur Springs, Texas, from 7:00-9:00pm on January 30 & 31, 2023. ROLES AVAILABLE: Anyone age...
JoAnn Adele Gibson
JoAnn Adele Gibson of Glenn Heights, TX, slipped away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, at the age of 71. JoAnn was born on September 03, 1951, in Honolulu, HI, to John & Mary Hammond, the firstborn of nine siblings. In her younger years, she became quite the seamstress. She could...
