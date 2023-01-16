Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
wcti12.com
Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
wcti12.com
Onslow County adding new all-way stop at intersection
Onslow County drivers will have a new all-way stop Thursday. According to a release from NCDOT, drivers in Onslow County will soon benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will install traditional red stop signs at...
wcti12.com
Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
wcti12.com
Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
wcti12.com
Structure fire erupts at garage of New Bern home
NEW BERN, Craven County — A fire broke out and engulfed a structure at 3715 Trent Road Wednesday night Jan. 18, 2023. The New Bern Fire Department responded and said the garage at the home was fully engulfed. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in...
wcti12.com
Kinston Housing Authority demolishing 80 apartments at Simon Bright
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Housing Authority is demolishing 10 buildings, totaling 80 of the 224 units, at Simon Bright Apartments. KHA Executive Director Rhonda Abbott told NewsChannel 12 it's being done to create two-way driveways and parking lots for the residents. Abbott said there were only 50...
wcti12.com
Snow Hill police looking for person of interest in breaking and entering
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is looking for help identifying a person of interest related to a breaking and entering. Anyone with information is asked to call 252-560-9022 or message the Snow Hill PD on Facebook. Any and all tips regarding the identity of...
wcti12.com
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
wcti12.com
Morehead City announces new city manager
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones announced that Christopher S. Turner will be the new city manager, effective Immediately. Mayor Jones announced the appointment of Turner at a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Turner has been the interim city manager since July of 2022. Turner...
wcti12.com
Crash blocks traffic on Hwy 55 in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Craven County — A crash blocked traffic Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, on Hwy. 55 in Bridgeton. It happened at the intersection near Handy Mart. Fire department crews and State Troopers responded to the scene. It is unknown if any injuries occurred at this time.
wcti12.com
Man arrested after police say he stole lumber from construction site
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A man was arrested after Onslow County Sheriff's deputies got a report of the theft of lumber from a construction site at Walton's Distillery. John Joseph Bonner Jr., 51, of Richlands turned himself in Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bonner was charged with felony larceny from...
wcti12.com
Woman arrested after having illegal drugs during meeting with probation officer
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was arrested for having illegal drugs in her possession when she arrived for a meeting with her probation officer. Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver acid. Felony possession of...
wcti12.com
Hound dog, puppies found in abandoned home heading to animal rescue in Maryland
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter Director Tommy Bell said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that the hound dog and her 10 puppies found in an abandoned home in Craven County are now headed to Maryland. An agency called Puppy Paws Rescue will take the dogs to live...
wcti12.com
Three men arrested on multiple illegal drug, gun charges after search of home
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested on multiple illegal drug and gun charges after a search at a house on N.C. 58 South in Lenoir County. A law enforcement team including Lenoir County Narcotics Unit, the Lenoir County Special Response Team and Kinston SWAT did the search Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
wcti12.com
Veterans Administration aiming to prevent veteran suicides through new program
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Veterans Administration has a new program to try and combat the spike in veteran suicides, offering free emergency care for veterans. One clinic in Jacksonville is hoping that this will help save veterans' lives. Monroe Holcomb, the Outreach Manager for the Steven A. Cohen...
wcti12.com
Dog and 10 puppies rescued from dilapidated home
NEW BERN, Craven County — An adult dog and 10 puppies are now safe in a Craven County animal shelter after being found abandoned. But, with the shelter nearing capacity, animal officials are having to find the dogs a new home and they're hoping they can do it soon.
wcti12.com
FOUND: 16-year-old male missing from Bayboro
4:36 p.m. update: Allen Henry Long has been located and is safe. Have you seen Allen Henry Long? The Pamlico County Sheriff's Office has reported Long, 16, as missing from the Bayboro area since Thursday. According to a release from The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, they need assistance locating Allen...
wcti12.com
Search warrant ends in drug trafficking charges for Ernul man
ERNUL, Craven County — An Ernul homeowner is in Craven County Confinement Facility Thursday morning after a search warrant on his home led to drug trafficking charges. On Jan. 18, Craven County Deputies & New Bern Police Officers served a search warrant at 545 Hudnell Road Ernul, N.C. as the result of an ongoing drug investigation, according to a release from the Craven County Sheriff's Office.
wcti12.com
Man sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine
RALEIGH, Wake County — A Kinston man was sentenced to nine years in prison for two counts of distribution of cocaine. Joseph Michael Wilson, a.k.a. "Mike Mike", 37, pled guilty to the charges on Nov. 15, 2022. Court documents show that officers made controlled buys of cocaine from Wilson...
Comments / 0