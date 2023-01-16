ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Onslow County adding new all-way stop at intersection

Onslow County drivers will have a new all-way stop Thursday. According to a release from NCDOT, drivers in Onslow County will soon benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will install traditional red stop signs at...
wcti12.com

Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Structure fire erupts at garage of New Bern home

NEW BERN, Craven County — A fire broke out and engulfed a structure at 3715 Trent Road Wednesday night Jan. 18, 2023. The New Bern Fire Department responded and said the garage at the home was fully engulfed. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Housing Authority demolishing 80 apartments at Simon Bright

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Housing Authority is demolishing 10 buildings, totaling 80 of the 224 units, at Simon Bright Apartments. KHA Executive Director Rhonda Abbott told NewsChannel 12 it's being done to create two-way driveways and parking lots for the residents. Abbott said there were only 50...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Morehead City announces new city manager

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones announced that Christopher S. Turner will be the new city manager, effective Immediately. Mayor Jones announced the appointment of Turner at a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Turner has been the interim city manager since July of 2022. Turner...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Crash blocks traffic on Hwy 55 in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Craven County — A crash blocked traffic Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, on Hwy. 55 in Bridgeton. It happened at the intersection near Handy Mart. Fire department crews and State Troopers responded to the scene. It is unknown if any injuries occurred at this time.
BRIDGETON, NC
wcti12.com

Dog and 10 puppies rescued from dilapidated home

NEW BERN, Craven County — An adult dog and 10 puppies are now safe in a Craven County animal shelter after being found abandoned. But, with the shelter nearing capacity, animal officials are having to find the dogs a new home and they're hoping they can do it soon.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

FOUND: 16-year-old male missing from Bayboro

4:36 p.m. update: Allen Henry Long has been located and is safe. Have you seen Allen Henry Long? The Pamlico County Sheriff's Office has reported Long, 16, as missing from the Bayboro area since Thursday. According to a release from The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, they need assistance locating Allen...
BAYBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Search warrant ends in drug trafficking charges for Ernul man

ERNUL, Craven County — An Ernul homeowner is in Craven County Confinement Facility Thursday morning after a search warrant on his home led to drug trafficking charges. On Jan. 18, Craven County Deputies & New Bern Police Officers served a search warrant at 545 Hudnell Road Ernul, N.C. as the result of an ongoing drug investigation, according to a release from the Craven County Sheriff's Office.
ERNUL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy