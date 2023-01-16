ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

houmatimes.com

Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21

Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Sally Marie Disotell

Sally M. Disotell, 79, born January 31, 1943 a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She is survived by her six children, Cathy Pellegrin, Rhonda Sanders, Elvie Disotell, Sherie Duplantis, Michelle Tompkins, and Dwayne Disotell; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Public Service Commission ensures Entergy has skin in the game

During a busy day at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Commission secured a $180 Million savings for Entergy customers and laid the groundwork for ensuring Entergy refunds around $600 Million to customers. Louisianans, unfortunately, are no stranger to storm costs. In February of 2022, when the Commission approved Entergy...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana state income tax filing begins Monday, January 23

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The date coincides with the date the IRS begins accepting federal income tax returns. On Jan. 23, taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
999ktdy.com

Severe Thunderstorms Could Threaten Much of Louisiana By Mid-Week

Much of Acadiana should prepare for the potential threat of severe thunderstorms by mid-week. Forecasts are calling for much of Louisiana to get strong thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon, into the early Wednesday evening hours. According to forecasts that I have seen, the biggest threat may be damaging winds and the...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Crawfish prices up nearly $2 per lb. from last year, highest in years

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Springtime crawfish boils are going to put a noticeably bigger dent in your pocketbook than in recent years, according to one study. The Crawfish App, which compares prices for boiled and raw crawfish throughout Louisiana, reports that prices for the yummy mudbugs are higher than they’ve been in years.
LOUISIANA STATE
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

