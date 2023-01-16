ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland march, other events pay tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Tim Steele, Liz Burch
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Portlanders honored the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday with a march, service, meeting and other events.

The 9th annual March for Human Rights and Dignity began Monday afternoon in North Portland on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Organizers with Don’t Shoot PDX described it as “a protest, meant to include everyone as we support and uplift the voices of Black people.” The march, which started at 1 p.m. at 700 North Rosa Parks Way, was a “call to action for all common unity groups to show up in solidarity.”

Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with these Portland events

In a statement on their website, organizers said, “We want everyone to feel welcome to support and participate in this movement work to uplift the Black family and our entire community. Not many events center the voices of children to uplift the Black community so we reclaim Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day for this purpose.”

Also on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., met with the South District Business Association for a conversation about equal opportunities for Black-owned businesses.

“Small, Black businesses are struggling like Black people in this country,” said John Washington from the Soul District Business Administration. “It’s time for us to look at the issue of equity.”

The World Arts Foundation Inc. held its annual tribute to King Monday at Highland Christian Center in Northeast Portland. The event celebrated Oregon’s African-American community. It honors activists, community leaders, artists, musicians and youth who have left lasting impacts in the community.

The tribute featured performances and speakers including DaNell Daymon & Greater Works and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

