Joe Burrow, unquestionably one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, will be placed on a pedestal this weekend as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Burrow, who is playing at a high level, made just $5.5 million this season — one of the biggest Read more... The post Ian Rapoport offers big Joe Burrow contract update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO