The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is entering a third consecutive offseason where his future is uncertain. For the past couple offseasons, Rodgers has been the subject of constant trade speculation. It’s no different this time around, with Green Bay coming off an 8-9 season with no playoffs. Speaking on “NFL Countdown” Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN provided an update on where things stand between Rodgers and the Packers.
The end could be near for Tom Brady. At least, the end of his time in Tampa Bay. The past season was a challenging one for Brady and the Buccaneers. However, that doesn’t mean the quarterback thinks his goose is cooked. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brady’s Buccaneers teammates believe he’ll at the least not be returning to their locker room next season.
There’s a distinct possibility Sean Payton passes on the multiple head coach jobs being offered to him right now. Whether he chooses to turn down the Denver Broncos due to their worrisome quarterback situation and hypercompetitive division, or declines the Carolina Panthers because of David Tepper’s mercurial influence, or curves the Houston Texans with all of the mess that they’ve accumulated, the former New Orleans Saints head coach could very well do as he’s said he would and return to FOX Sports for 2023.
If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something.
