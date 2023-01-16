ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

How Access Telecare Arrived in One in Five U.S. Hospitals

To say Dallas-based Access Telecare has been busy the last few years would be an understatement. The company changed names from Access Physicians to SOC Telemed during a March 2021 acquisition that took the company public. Last fall, the company rebranded again as Access Telecare after going private in April. It has seen massive expansion via acquisition and growth over the previous several years, all while dealing with a tumbling stock price before going private.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community.  "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank updates services to meet the diverse needs of the community

The North Texas Food Bank will launch its latest resource to close the hunger gap in North Texas at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center on Jan 21 with the unveiling of the North Texas Food Bank SNAP Mobile. The mobile office will be staffed with a team that will travel to isolated communities experiencing high levels of food insecurity within the Food Bank’s 13-county service area to provide access to information and application assistance for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other benefit programs such as Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and the Medicare Savings Program, as well as other additional community resources.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (1/20/23)

Body Found in Grand Prairie Is Missing Woman. Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing on January 11 after she stopped contacting friends and family. She’d been in a relationship with a man she believed was named Kevin Brown; he was really Ocastor Ferguson, a 32-year-old married man. Kelley disappeared after the confrontation. Grand Prairie police found her body in a “clandestine grave” in a wooded area. Ferguson was arrested on January 14 on a kidnapping charge. He’s in jail with $1 million bond.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Innovators on the Power of Resiliency

The journey from “aha” moment to market launch is rarely linear. Obstacles in scaling, implementation, funding, and more abound, and an ability to adapt and stay the course is essential. “Resilience is the ability to draw a straight line made up of crooked marks,” says Mance Harmon, co-founder...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

A Week Before Evaluation, Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso Announces His Retirement

Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso is retiring February 28, according to an email sent to Council and the mayor on Thursday and obtained by D Magazine. The City Council had punted on his annual evaluation since its initial date in August, which was rescheduled for January 11. Instead, the Council went into executive session, then returned and voted to defer until January 25. Typically, Council discusses personnel matters in private before a public vote that reflects what was decided during closed session. That can include anything from a raise to a disciplinary plan.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Proposes New Rules for Local Boarding Homes

Ever since Texas passed a law in 2021 increasing penalties for people operating illegal boarding homes, Dallas has been working on changes to how it regulates them. Senate Bill 500, which went into effect in September 2022, increased the maximum fine for illegally operating a boarding home from $500 to $2,000, with the possibility of 180 days of jail time for the operator. Now, the city is looking for more ways it can crack down on illegal or bad-faith operators of boarding homes and provide a better quality of life for their residents.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

More apartments, townhomes coming to Stop Six as part of transformation plan

The next step in the Stop Six neighborhood transformation plan is set to bring an additional 80 apartments and townhomes to the historic southeast Fort Worth area. Babers Manor, located on a vacant lot at the corner of Ramey and South Hughes avenues, will bring in two-story and three-story apartment buildings and townhomes. The project is estimated at $30.5 million, and groundbreaking is expected in early 2024.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 5900 N. Central Expressway

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of N. Central Expressway Service Road. The preliminary investigation determined, when officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Khurram Ali in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 011551-2023.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

News Bites: Blood Stem Cell Drive for Son of Dallas Restaurateurs Dean and Lynae Fearing

The Son of Dallas Restaurateurs is Looking for a Blood Stem Cell Donor. Campbell Fearing, the son of Dallas chef Dean Fearing and restaurant owner Lynae Fearing, is looking for a blood stem cell donor after his recent leukemia diagnosis. Campbell, 23, is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University and a server at Lovers Seafood & Market. The restaurant, at 5200 W. Lovers Ln., is hosting a donor drive Sunday with blood cancer nonprofit DKMS to find a match for Campbell. The drive requires each person to go through a medical eligibility review, a registration form, and a cheek swab.
DALLAS, TX
dallasisd.org

See the Dallas ISD 2023 graduation schedule

The Dallas ISD 2023 graduation season is almost here!. The commencement ceremonies held at various locations will be streamed live. Visit the Commencement Streaming page for more information. If you are unable to watch a commencement ceremony live, you can find all of the graduation events on the district’s YouTube...
DALLAS, TX

