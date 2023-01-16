ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale police crime lab earns accreditation

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wa9Y5_0kGO6Lld00

The Glendale Police Department Crime Laboratory has earned the Certificate of Accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017, which specifies the general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, as well as additional requirements of the program.

The lab is now accredited for both crime scene and friction ridge (latent print comparison).

ISO accreditation signifies the laboratory has successfully completed the assessment process conducted by the accrediting body, demonstrating a high standard of excellence and conformance with more than 400 requirements.

The laboratory partnered with the American Nation Standards Institute (ANSI) and their National Accreditation Board (ANAB). The laboratory underwent a rigorous process to prepare for an assessment by ANAB and, as a result, demonstrated conformance with all requirements.

Achieving accreditation will give customers confidence that every item tested by the laboratory will meet the highest of international standards and represent their commitment to quality and continuous improvement, according to a news release.

“Achieving accreditation is the result of an extensive commitment of resources and much preparation by the management and personnel of the entire organization,” Jami St. Clair, ANSI senior manager of accreditation, stated. “I commend the efforts of all who were involved in this achievement.”

The Glendale Police Department Crime Laboratory is now one of eight accredited labs in Arizona and the only one to be accredited in just crime scene and friction ridge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Tempe Police promotes from within for interim chief

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police has a new head of its department, and she has more than two decades of experience. The Tempe Police Department promoted interim assistant chief Josie Montenegro to interim chief. She’ll start her new job on Feb. 14 and stay in that position until a permanent police chief is named. Montenegro has worked with Tempe police for 22 years and worked her way up from patrol officer to commander before being named interim assistant chief. She has served in that position for more than a year. “We place a high value on public safety in Tempe and I know that Asst. Chief Montenegro will continue the tradition of leadership and service in the role of Interim Chief,” City Manager Andrew Ching said in a statement. “I am grateful to her for stepping up to serve in this capacity at my request.”
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix police plan to reduce gun violence

A pilot program to address rising gun violence in Phoenix revealed some gaps in police efforts — gaps the department is now addressing. Last summer, two house parties ended in gunfire and murder. Two people were killed, 13 hurt and 39 guns used. For the pilot program, Assistant Police Chief Anthony Vasquez said ten detectives focused on ballistic evidence and databases to track guns.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Judge Denies the City of Phoenix’s Motion to Dismiss Residents’ Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampment ‘The Zone’

A lawsuit filed last August challenging “the largest homeless encampment in Arizona” is going ahead after a judge denied the City of Phoenix’s motion to dismiss. Residents who live near “the Zone,” which has grown to over 1,500 people, allege that the city has failed or refused to enforce criminal, health, or quality of life statutes to improve the Zone.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa PD asking for help solving murder of man in Goodwill parking lot

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is asking for help involving the murder of a man in a business parking lot. Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mesa police officers were called to the parking lot of a Goodwill near University and Gilbert Road for a person down and not breathing.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

High school student detained after Buckeye police find gun in vehicle

PHOENIX — A high school student was detained in Buckeye after police found a gun in their vehicle on campus, authorities said Thursday. Police were alerted around 12:45 p.m. about a possible gun on the Verrado High School campus brought on by a student, the Buckeye Police Department said in a press release.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M

PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Restaurant fire in Phoenix causes intersection closure

PHOENIX — A second-alarm fire at an abandoned restaurant in Phoenix caused closures to an intersection and light rail stops on Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the area of 24th and Washington streets for what was initially a first-alarm fire before it was upgraded, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Interstate 17 closure in Phoenix among restrictions on Valley roadways

PHOENIX — Multiple freeway restrictions, including a closure in north Phoenix and at Sky Harbor Airport, are set to occur this weekend. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

HOA tells Queen Creek couple to take pride flag down

Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man died at the scene and another was taken...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy