We Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., His Life, Legacy, And Vision

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Today, we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights hero who inspired us all to come together and led us to create a better nation.

Today we reflect on King’s legacy, by continuing to live his dream and keep on fighting for what is right.

President Ronald Reagan declared the third Monday of January each year as a holiday in 1983, and the first celebration took place three years later.

“So even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

