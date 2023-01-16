ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinton, TX

Hoops roundup

 5 days ago

The Sandies varsity fell to Sinton 43-26 on Jan. 6.

The two teams were tied at 9-9 after the first quarter. The Lady Pirates held a 17-16 lead at halftime and outscored Calhoun 16-4 in the third quarter to take command of the game.

Kylee Sebastian led the Sandies with 7 points, 2 assists 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Epsy Martinez finished with 5 points, 4 rebounds and 1 steal. Gabby Munoz had 4 points, while Kendyl Acosta chipped in 3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Kaylee Nevarez tallied 2 points and 6 rebounds, while Gina Villegas had 5 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal.

OG 60, Calhoun 25

The varsity Sandies faced Orange Grove Jan. 3 in district action and fell 60-25.

Calhoun trailed 6-5 after the first quarter and 24-9 at halftime.

Orange Grove extended its lead to 48-14 after three quarters of play before cruising to the win.

Sebastian led the Sandies with 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 1 steal.

Christensen had 3 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals. Acosta finished with 6 points and 7 rebounds. Neaverz had 2 assists and 5 rebounds, while Gina Villegas had 3 points and 1 steal.

