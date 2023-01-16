ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Red Cross Hosts Blood Drive In Cloquet

Cloquet, Minn.– In Cloquet, American Red Cross hosted a Community Blood Drive. January is National Blood Donation Month, over the past week there has been multiple drives across the Northland. Many stations were set up as over 15 people participating the day long donation in Cloquet…which ran from nine...
CLOQUET, MN
Tour of Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center

DULUTH, Min.- Fox 21’s Cam Derr is joined with Duluth Heritage Chair Pat Francisco for a special look inside the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Travel through Duluth’s rich hockey history, into the locker rooms and onto the ice in this special segment.
DULUTH, MN
“Sip and Ski” At Hartley Nature Center

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you want to get your blood pumping, one way to do it is the new adult program at the Hartley Nature Center. It was almost a postcard scene outside Thursday morning. Cross-country skiers gathered to take advantage of Sip and Ski. It is offered the first and third Thursday of every month.
DULUTH, MN
Blood Donations Needed

Duluth, Minn. — January is National Blood Donor month. Donations are always critically needed, and can help save the lives of people who are not just getting emergency care, but also those who have cancer treatments, organ transplant operations, surgeries, and more. In the northland, Memorial Blood Centers has...
DULUTH, MN
UMD’s Steeves, James, & Kaiser Named as Hobey Baker Award Nominees

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD has had six hobey baker award winners in the past. And now three players will have a chance to make it seven as they were named nominees on Thursday. Ben Steeves, Dominic James, and Wyatt Kaiser all made the list. Steeves has shined in his freshman season...
DULUTH, MN
Once The County Jail – Now Duluth’s Newest Apartment Building

Duluth, Minn. –The old St Louis County Jail officially has a new life. After housing prisoners for more than 70 years the building is now the newest apartment building in Duluth. Leijona, the Finnish word for Lion, has 33 apartments that are studio, one and two bedroom layouts. The...
DULUTH, MN
First Indoor Playground Opens In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Superior has a new addition, their first every indoor playground, with FunLand opening up last week. Over two hundred families enjoyed the grand open last Saturday getting to see what the space offered. FunLand has a lot to enjoy, from a trampoline pad, to arcade games, and...
SUPERIOR, WI
Musical Bingo Fundraiser Approaching To Support Local Arts, Music Community

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A unique Musical Bingo fundraiser is coming up to support the local arts scene. It’s happening Tuesday, Feb. 7 at VIP in Superior. You encouraged to sing along to well-known songs sung by the Mackie Brothers while dabbing away on your bingo cards to help raise funds for free community music provided by Siggy’s Musical Garden and Superior Porchfest.
SUPERIOR, WI
On Sale Now: Buddy Holly Tribute Concert To Benefit Duluth Armory

DULUTH, Minn. — If you like Buddy Holly, you’re invited to a big musical fundraiser supporting the Duluth Armory. “A Tribute To The Music Of Buddy Holly And The Late 50s” kicks off Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Clyde Iron Works Event Center. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger...
DULUTH, MN
Haulin’ Hotdish, Winter Food Truck Makes First Appearance

DULUTH, Minn. — While most food trucks in the Northland pack up and close down in the winter, one decided it would be the perfect time to open. The Haulin’ Hotdish food truck made its debut Thursday at a private event at Cirrus Aircraft. The owners believe it could be the first winter food truck in the area.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth East Boys Hockey Keeps Rolling with Win Over C-E-C

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team picked up their tenth win on the season, with a dominating 8-1 win over Cloquet Esko Carlton, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, Thursday night. The Lumberjacks would score early in the first period. While, the Greyhounds posted goals in each period, but...
DULUTH, MN
Northern Star: Red the Rink by Carson Gotelaere and Caden Lia

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last Friday, the Superior boys hockey team traded their blue jerseys for red ones, and packed the stands for a cause bigger than hockey. An event led by seniors Caden Lia and Carson Gotelaere. “I just wanted to because I had a personal connection, with my...
SUPERIOR, WI
CHUM Recieves Donation from St. Luke’s Employees

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM received a big donation Wednesday from St. Luke’s employees. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and other personal high gene products along with blankets and jackets were donated in bulk to the organization that serves those in the community experiencing homelessness. This is the second year CHUM...
DULUTH, MN
Sunset Snowshoe at Glensheen Mansion

DULUTH, Minn.– Adventure awaits at Glensheen Mansion as the property’s sunset snowshoeing kicked off this weekend for the winter season. The snow covered estate welcomes visitors to explore the grounds of the historic destination for free. Snowshoes are available to borrow, but they are not required. Guests can...
DULUTH, MN

