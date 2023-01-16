Read full article on original website
Red Cross Hosts Blood Drive In Cloquet
Cloquet, Minn.– In Cloquet, American Red Cross hosted a Community Blood Drive. January is National Blood Donation Month, over the past week there has been multiple drives across the Northland. Many stations were set up as over 15 people participating the day long donation in Cloquet…which ran from nine...
Tour of Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center
DULUTH, Min.- Fox 21’s Cam Derr is joined with Duluth Heritage Chair Pat Francisco for a special look inside the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Travel through Duluth’s rich hockey history, into the locker rooms and onto the ice in this special segment.
“Sip and Ski” At Hartley Nature Center
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you want to get your blood pumping, one way to do it is the new adult program at the Hartley Nature Center. It was almost a postcard scene outside Thursday morning. Cross-country skiers gathered to take advantage of Sip and Ski. It is offered the first and third Thursday of every month.
Bulldogs Forward Gabbie Hughes Nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award
DULUTH, Minn.- Gabbie Hughes is one of the leaders on the UMD women’s hockey team. It just so happens, she also plays a big role in the community. And because of that, she was named a finalist for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award on Wednesday. A top 3 finalist...
Blood Donations Needed
Duluth, Minn. — January is National Blood Donor month. Donations are always critically needed, and can help save the lives of people who are not just getting emergency care, but also those who have cancer treatments, organ transplant operations, surgeries, and more. In the northland, Memorial Blood Centers has...
UMD’s Steeves, James, & Kaiser Named as Hobey Baker Award Nominees
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD has had six hobey baker award winners in the past. And now three players will have a chance to make it seven as they were named nominees on Thursday. Ben Steeves, Dominic James, and Wyatt Kaiser all made the list. Steeves has shined in his freshman season...
Late Goal Lifts Hermantown Boys Hockey Past Moorhead, Denfeld Drops 2nd Straight
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A goal by Will Esterbrooks with 10 seconds left would lift Hermantown boys hocket past Moorhead 3-2 on Friday. Hermantown (12-1-1) will next play at St. Thomas Academy on Saturday. In other boys hockey action, Duluth Denfeld would fall to East Grand Forks 5 to 1. The Hunters...
Once The County Jail – Now Duluth’s Newest Apartment Building
Duluth, Minn. –The old St Louis County Jail officially has a new life. After housing prisoners for more than 70 years the building is now the newest apartment building in Duluth. Leijona, the Finnish word for Lion, has 33 apartments that are studio, one and two bedroom layouts. The...
First Indoor Playground Opens In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Superior has a new addition, their first every indoor playground, with FunLand opening up last week. Over two hundred families enjoyed the grand open last Saturday getting to see what the space offered. FunLand has a lot to enjoy, from a trampoline pad, to arcade games, and...
Musical Bingo Fundraiser Approaching To Support Local Arts, Music Community
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A unique Musical Bingo fundraiser is coming up to support the local arts scene. It’s happening Tuesday, Feb. 7 at VIP in Superior. You encouraged to sing along to well-known songs sung by the Mackie Brothers while dabbing away on your bingo cards to help raise funds for free community music provided by Siggy’s Musical Garden and Superior Porchfest.
On Sale Now: Buddy Holly Tribute Concert To Benefit Duluth Armory
DULUTH, Minn. — If you like Buddy Holly, you’re invited to a big musical fundraiser supporting the Duluth Armory. “A Tribute To The Music Of Buddy Holly And The Late 50s” kicks off Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Clyde Iron Works Event Center. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger...
After Wake Up Call in Last Meeting, UMD Women’s Hockey Heads to St. Thomas for 2nd Go-Around
DULUTH, Minn.- The Bulldog women’s squad is riding high after their dominating sweep of Bemidji State. They’ll take their 7 game unbeaten streak to St. Paul this weekend to square off with the Tommies of St. Thomas. The Bulldogs have yet to drop a game to the Tommies...
Haulin’ Hotdish, Winter Food Truck Makes First Appearance
DULUTH, Minn. — While most food trucks in the Northland pack up and close down in the winter, one decided it would be the perfect time to open. The Haulin’ Hotdish food truck made its debut Thursday at a private event at Cirrus Aircraft. The owners believe it could be the first winter food truck in the area.
Duluth East Boys Hockey Keeps Rolling with Win Over C-E-C
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team picked up their tenth win on the season, with a dominating 8-1 win over Cloquet Esko Carlton, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, Thursday night. The Lumberjacks would score early in the first period. While, the Greyhounds posted goals in each period, but...
Northern Star: Red the Rink by Carson Gotelaere and Caden Lia
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last Friday, the Superior boys hockey team traded their blue jerseys for red ones, and packed the stands for a cause bigger than hockey. An event led by seniors Caden Lia and Carson Gotelaere. “I just wanted to because I had a personal connection, with my...
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys & Girls Complete Doubleheader Sweep Over Rival Duluth Denfeld
DULUTH, Minn.- Both the Duluth East boys and girls basketball teams would take down crosstown rival Duluth Denfeld on Thursday. The Duluth East boys would go on to win their contest 80 to 59. Patrick Smith led East with 21 points. The Greyhounds (10-3) will next host Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday.
CHUM Recieves Donation from St. Luke’s Employees
DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM received a big donation Wednesday from St. Luke’s employees. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and other personal high gene products along with blankets and jackets were donated in bulk to the organization that serves those in the community experiencing homelessness. This is the second year CHUM...
Sunset Snowshoe at Glensheen Mansion
DULUTH, Minn.– Adventure awaits at Glensheen Mansion as the property’s sunset snowshoeing kicked off this weekend for the winter season. The snow covered estate welcomes visitors to explore the grounds of the historic destination for free. Snowshoes are available to borrow, but they are not required. Guests can...
DEDA Denies Duluth Business Owner’s Proposal To Redevelop Former Kozy Building
DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth business owner has been shot down with his proposal to restore and develop the condemned former Kozy building in downtown Duluth, also known as the historic Pastoret Terrace. The city of Duluth issued a press release Friday about the decision: “The Duluth Economic Development...
Coffee Conversation: Realtor Tom Acton Talks Current State of Housing Market
DULUTH, Minn. — Some good news for those looking to buy or sell their homes, the red-hot housing market is starting to cool. However, high demand and limited selection still remains relevant. RE/MAX Realtor Tom “Action” Acton joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the current state...
