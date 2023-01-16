Read full article on original website
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Ons Jabeur among five women's seeds out on day four
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Ons Jabeur became the latest seeded player to be handed an early exit from the Australian Open...
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Illegal vapes are biggest threat on High Street, say Trading Standards
Shops selling illegal vapes and the sale of vaping products to children are the top threats on the UK's High Streets, according to Trading Standards officials. Hundreds of thousands of vapes which flout current laws have been seized. And there is concern that cheap, brightly-coloured vapes are ending up in...
BBC
Be wary of lone policemen, warns London head teacher
A head teacher has warned pupils at her all-girls' school "not to allow a lone policeman to approach you at any time". Fionnuala Kennedy, head of Wimbledon High School in south London, made the comments after the David Carrick case. Met Police officer Carrick admitted 49 sexual offences, including 24...
BBC
Southampton v Aston Villa: Play suspended before half-time because of drone inside stadium
Southampton's Premier League match with Aston Villa was suspended late in the first half after a drone was spotted inside St Mary's. Referee Michael Salisbury was alerted to the drone hovering above the Southampton penalty area before taking both teams off the pitch. The players re-emerged 10 minutes later after...
BBC
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
BBC
Roman headless remains found in Wintringham by archaeologists
A number of decapitated skeletons have been uncovered by archaeologists at a Roman burial site. The discovery, which included evidence of Roman and Iron Age settlements, was made at Wintringham near St Neots, Cambridgeshire. Dating from 2,500 years ago, the site will feature in the latest series of BBC Two's...
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
