Stamford, CT

News 12

News 12 obtains video of gunfire on Priscilla Lane in Stratford

News 12 has obtained video of the gunfire that erupted on Priscilla Lane in Stratford that left one man injured. Stratford police say one victim was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was released from the hospital later Friday. In the video News 12 obtained, 10 gunshots...
STRATFORD, CT
News 12

Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage in Garnerville

Family and friends gathered in Garnerville Friday to celebrate a couple's milestone anniversary. It was a surprise get-together for Arline and Herb Giller as they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at Sparky's Diner. Their family, friends and even elected officials showed up to give the happy couple a number of...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
News 12

Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash

A Connecticut man has been identified as the truck driver who died in a crash on I-287 in Harrison on Wednesday. State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
HARRISON, NY

