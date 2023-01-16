Alta Sierra Ski Resort closed due to high winds

Alta Sierra Ski Resort has announced that they will be closed on Mon, Jan 16.

According to the resort , the closure is due to high winds in the area.

"High winds at 36 MPH with just to 40 MPH have forced us to close today. High winds are expected all day," said the resort on the Alta Sierra website . "Safety of our guests is always our top priority. Thank you for understanding."

The resort says that tickets purchased for that day can be used for any future date in the 2023 ski season.