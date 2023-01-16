Read full article on original website
3 teams that could trade for Milwaukee Bucks’ big man Serge Ibaka
Milwaukee Bucks veteran big man Serge Ibaka has been away from the team for over two weeks. On Friday, The Athletic’s insider Shams Charania revealed that the Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran Ibaka a new home before the February 9th trade deadline. Reactions to the news that Serge Ibaka will be on the move were somewhat surprising mixed with wondering if Ibaka expected a different role when he re-signed with Milwaukee in the off-season.
Detroit Pistons: 4 early coaching candidates if Dwane Casey is fired
The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of another disappointing season and may look to make some big changes to the roster and coaching staff when it is mercifully over. Dwane Casey has taken the brunt of the criticism for the Pistons’ performance this season, which is unfair considering the context, as he was not given a winning roster and the team has endured myriad injuries, including losing Cade Cunningham for the season.
The Athletic proposes unhinged Lakers-Bulls trade for LeBron James
The NBA trade deadline is getting closer and closer while Los Angeles Lakers fans desperately hope the team makes some kind of trade to improve the roster. After all, despite their record, the team always has a chance with LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy. If Los Angeles does not...
Everything to know about Shannon Sharpe incident at Lakers-Grizzlies game
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies got into it on Friday night. What was going on there?. Did you have “Ja Morant’s dad gets into a shouting match with a celebrity courtside during a Lakers game” on your 2023 bingo card? Go ahead and stamp that square if you did!
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Atlanta Braves World Series champion signs elsewhere and more
It’s another wild week for Braves country. Former World Series champion Adam Duvall has signed elsewhere, while disgraced GM John Coppolella spoke out after his reinstatement. Adam Duvall is a Boston Red Sox. While he’s not the ideal acquisition for a Boston team that needs significantly more help than...
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants
The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
Bruins center Tomas Nosek will miss at least four weeks with fractured foot
Nosek is also dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The Bruins will be without Tomas Nosek for at least four weeks after the fourth-line center suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot during a matchup with the New York Rangers on Thursday. Nosek, 30, has appeared in 42 games...
Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field
Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
