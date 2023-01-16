ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teams that could trade for Milwaukee Bucks’ big man Serge Ibaka

Milwaukee Bucks veteran big man Serge Ibaka has been away from the team for over two weeks. On Friday, The Athletic’s insider Shams Charania revealed that the Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran Ibaka a new home before the February 9th trade deadline. Reactions to the news that Serge Ibaka will be on the move were somewhat surprising mixed with wondering if Ibaka expected a different role when he re-signed with Milwaukee in the off-season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 4 early coaching candidates if Dwane Casey is fired

The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of another disappointing season and may look to make some big changes to the roster and coaching staff when it is mercifully over. Dwane Casey has taken the brunt of the criticism for the Pistons’ performance this season, which is unfair considering the context, as he was not given a winning roster and the team has endured myriad injuries, including losing Cade Cunningham for the season.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FanSided

NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants

The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field

Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
ATLANTA, GA
