Beverly Budd Chapel
Beverly Budd Chapel of The Villages Florida passed away January 17th, 2023, after a brief stay at The Buffalo Crossing Rehabilitation Center. Beverly was born on August 16th, 1933, in Warren, PA where she and her husband Glenn of 66 years resided until moving to the villages in 2007. Beverly...
Kenneth D. Avis
Kenneth D. Avis, born in Detroit, MI, March 3, 1954, passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 2023 in The Villages, FL. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 46 years, Laura Avis; his devoted children Kenny (Kristin) Avis, and Julie (Chris) Chepy; and cherished grandchildren Bella, Ethan, and Adaline Avis, Noah and Sammy Graff, Marley and Harrison Chepy; also by his sister Jean (Jerry) Beltz, and brothers Rick (Diane) Avis, Bob (Janice) Avis, many loving nieces, nephews, and his Epley family. He is predeceased by his parents Richard and Marian Avis.
John Willard Beaudoin
John Willard Beaudoin of The Villages, FL, was born on July 31st, 1948, and passed away January 11th at the age of 74 with his family by his side. John is survived by his wife, Judy, son Bob and daughter Renee (Mike) Byrnes, grandchildren Chloe, Laura & Gavin, sister Mary (Gene) Gibson, brothers Dennis (Maureen) Beaudoin and Alan Beaudoin. John was preceded in death by his wife Sandra in 2010. His memory lives on with his family and many friends.
Stuart Crow
Stuart Crow, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Stuart is survived by his loving wife, Lee, his four children and their spouses, his stepdaughter and her spouse, his five grandchildren and many other beloved family members. Born and raised in Millburn,...
Linda Kunkle Soltis
Linda Kunkle Soltis, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on January 15, 2023 after a battle with cancer. She was born Linda Ann Kunkle on October 2, 1958 in Bristol, PA to parents Ray and Pauline Kunkle. She was raised in Fairless Hills, PA and graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1976. She married her high school sweetheart John Soltis in 1981 and moved to Orlando, FL.
Sally Seigworth
Sally Seigworth, 79 of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully in hospice on January 2, 2023. Sally was born June 8, 1943, to Florence and Fred Bush in Wauwatosa, WI. After Sally graduated Wauwatosa High School in 1961, she went onto major in Education at the University of Kentucky where she was an active member of Delta Zeta Sorority. Upon graduation in 1965, Sally began her first teaching position in Fairborn, OH as an elementary school teacher kickstarting a 25+ year career in early elementary and Montessori education.
Carlos Wesley Bailey Jr.
Carlos Wesley Bailey Jr., 89, of Wildwood FL passed after a short illness Monday, January 16, 2023, in Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages Fl. A Presbyterian, he was born April 15, 1933, in Erwin, TN. He attended Warren Wilson College, Swannanoa, NC. He then served in the Navy as first-class welder/pipe fitter on the USS Corregidor.
Larry Larsen
Larry Larsen, 75, of The Villages, died peacefully on January 17, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 4, 1947, In Jamaica, New York. Larry graduated from North Babylon Highschool in 1965 and went on to get a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married Merry (Rizzo) on October 4, 1965, and they had 3 children. Larry is survived by his wife Merry, and his sons, Thom (Anita), Eric (Leeann), and Matthew (Jen). His grandchildren Kyle, Quinn, Holly, Annika, and Heidi, and great-granddaughter Kiki. He is also survived by his brother Andy. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Andrew and Dorothy, his brother Jimmy and his sister Barbara.
Villager involved in crash denies she had been drinking
A Villager involved in a crash denied she had been drinking. The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and La Plaza Parkway on the Historic Side of The Villages. Lady Lake police received a report that a female driver of a Toyota involved in the accident “was becoming hostile” and appeared to be under the influence. She drove away from the scene of the accident.
On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea
In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
American Kestrel With Breakfast To Go At Hogeye Pathway
This American Kestrel snagged some breakfast to go at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car
A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.
Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash which injured mother and daughter
A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 on Cherry Lake Road near Keystone Lane and caused traumatic injuries to 54-year-old Lisa Oliver of Howey-in-the-Hills, according an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Oliver and her daughter, who had been a passenger in Oliver’s tan Ford F-150, were both transported by Lake EMS to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
Villager arrested after eating meatballs at deli at Publix
A Villager was arrested after eating meatballs at the deli at a Publix grocery store. Sherri Lynn Bestor, 59, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and headed for the deli with her boyfriend where she selected a package of meatballs. She opened the package and began eating the meatballs in the deli, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Wildwood driver wanted on warrants arrested after caught speeding
A Wildwood driver wanted on warrants was arrested after he was caught speeding on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Jaykob Robert Crocker, 25, was traveling in a white Toyota at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a speed of 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Villager jailed on DUI charge after driving SUV in wrong direction
A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge after driving his sport utility vehicle in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Bryan Archer Davis, 72, of the Village of Dunedin, was driving a white SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Lady Lake Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Suspected shoplifter nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart
A suspected shoplifter was nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson, 18, of Oxford, was in the store at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a loss prevention officer noticed she repeatedly selected items of women’s clothing and dropped the hangers on the floor, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While Johnson was bending over, she concealed the clothing under pillows in the cart, which were also stolen.
Repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested at local Circle K
A repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested at a local Circle K. Hector Jimenez Bautista, 20, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Nissan at 8:15 p.m. Monday when he was spotted at the Circle K on Miller Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer who spotted Bautista previously caught the native of Mexico driving without a license on Jan. 2, but let him off with a verbal warning at that time.
Wildwood man accused of inflicting black eye on 13-year-old son
A Wildwood man has been accused of inflicting a black eye on his 13-year-old son who was suspected of stealing money from his mother. Terry Dale Toler, 45, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of child abuse in connection with an attack which took place on Christmas Eve, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Sumter County official offers plan for fire departments in wake of referendum failure
Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold offered a blueprint for commissioners Monday night on the fiscal and operational relationship between the county’s two fire departments now that both have taken over ambulance service since last Oct. 1. The proposal at the workshop meeting comes in the wake of November’s electoral...
