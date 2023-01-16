Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Related
businesswest.com
New Ownership Brings Renewed Vibrancy to West Side Property
In many respects, Nick LaPier is back where he started. Or at least back to where he started his own accounting firm in 2003. That would be the office building at 333 Elm St. in West Springfield. Back then, he took a tiny office (600 square feet) on the first...
Westfield board OKs cannabis retail shop on site being vacated by Dunkin’
WESTFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a special permit for Pioneer Valley Trading Co. to open a retail cannabis shop at 475 Southampton Road, the current site of Dunkin’ Donuts. The hearing had been continued at the request of the Planning Board in order to host...
West Springfield Planning Board recommends zone change for proposed upscale apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFILD — An effort to change the zoning for a 17.6 acre West Springfield property that is being considered for an apartment complex is in the hands of West Springfield Town Council after the Planning Board unanimously recommended the move at its meeting last week. The Pyramid Company...
Four-bedroom home in Shrewsbury sells for $1.1 million
Vaishali Pandya and Snehal Pandya acquired the property at 30 Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Ret Morelli on Dec. 30, 2022, for $1,050,000 which represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
iBerkshires.com
Tenpin Alley Coming to Former Imperial Bowl
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When one door closes another one opens as the saying goes, and this is the case for Pittsfield's last candlepin bowling alley, Imperial Bowl. Robert Ireland took over what was Imperial Lanes on Lyman Street around 1970 after returning home from Vietnam. Ireland and his business...
Sale closed in Worcester: $432,000 for a four-bedroom home
Trang Ngoc nguyen and Curran Mckinley wilmot bought the property at 78 1/2 Elm Street, Worcester, from Matthew J Perry on Dec. 28, 2022, for $432,000 which represents a price per square foot of $173. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 5,264-square-foot lot. These...
Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
Developer proposes 375 apartments at former site of Smokestack BBQ in Worcester’s Canal District
The third phase of the redevelopment of the former Table Talk Pies property in Worcester’s Canal District will include approximately 375 apartments, 22,000 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage, according to plans filed with the city’s Planning Board. Quarterra Multifamily Communities, a North Carolina-based...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Single-family home in Worcester sells for $416,500
Emily Bermudez bought the property at 6 Turner Avenue, Worcester, from Land Llc Dj on Dec. 28, 2022, for $416,500 which works out to $310 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Three high-rise apartment buildings proposed in downtown Worcester
Three proposals recently submitted to the Worcester Planning Board would add more than 400 apartments as well as restaurants, a grocery store and other commercial space to the city’s downtown. Two of the proposed buildings, at 5 Salem Square and 3 Eaton Place, would stand seven stories. Both are...
iBerkshires.com
Former GE Site Garners Over $6M for Redevelopment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The William Stanley Business Park is closer to fulfilling the $10 million needed to redevelop its biggest parcel, Site 9. "It took a while to get up to $10.8 million but I think we are very close," Business Development Manager Michael Coakley told the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday.
Chipotle in Chicopee hosting fundraiser for NAMI Western Massachusetts
Chipotle in Chicopee will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday where a portion of their sales will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Western Massachusetts.
Westfield Police ‘no-shave’ fundraiser nets over $7K for fallen officers’ families
WESTFIELD — Westfield Police raised at least $7,000 through their “No-Shave November” fundraiser last year, after extending it to include all of the month of December. The money was donated to the families of two police officers that were killed in Connecticut last year. Officers in the...
Northampton sets limit on cannabis shops, a first for this dispensary hub
The Northampton City Council set a new limit on local cannabis dispensaries Thursday night, electing for the first time to cap the number of retail cannabis sellers in a community with among the largest populations of dispensaries in the state. The new regulation will hold Northampton to 12 dispensaries, though...
African Community Education in Worcester receives $3M for renovations, moves into Gage Street
When African Community Education was founded 16 years ago, the nonprofit was registered to co-founder Dr. Olga Valdman’s apartment and people would laugh when she drew up what a potential building would look like. On Tuesday, the nonprofit started holding its programming in its new home at 51 Gage...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Bob’s Stores to open at the Holyoke Mall
Bob's Stores is coming to the Holyoke Mall as its first western Massachusetts location.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0