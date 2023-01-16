Students, parents invited to coping skills sessions

NORTH PORT — After the tragic deaths of teenage sisters Sophia and Nicole Rathgeber in November, some of their friends admit they aren’t coping very well.

The girls, who were 16 and 17, were driving on Sumter Boulevard and crashed into a pond. They died at the scene. Since then, the teen’s deaths have impacted many at North Port High School and other surrounding schools.

For some middle schoolers in North Port, they were still struggling with the April suicide of a 12-year-old who was found in the Publix parking lot near Sumter Boulevard.

To help young people with coping skills and to express grief, several groups have joined together to present “Ending the Silence” at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 West Price Blvd., North Port.

The program is designed to help students and their families through different breakout sessions.

This is the third in the “You Are Not Alone” series for local students.

Last year, the Sarasota County School Board, including North Port High School, Woodland and Heron Creek middle schools and Image School of North Port, met in North Port with members of National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, Holly’s Hope suicide prevention, the Kiwanis Club of North Port, Children First and the Florida Center to help families in need.

The group held the first event on April 28 with a moment of silence for the young student who died. NAMI started a conversation with parents about the value of peer support. North Port Police Officer Derek Bartolotta explained about firearm safety and storage. Amy Vogel a suicide prevention specialist spoke about how to recognize persons with thoughts of suicide and how to connect them with intervention resources.

There were registered mental health counselors at the event. The night ended with a question and answer session for parents. Several groups had tables to offer additional resources.

The next event was held at Imagine School of North Port and North Port High School in late September. Holly’s Hope sponsored Fabian Ramirez, a national anti-bullying speaker. He held a night-time session to reach parents whose children are suffering from bullying.

The newest in the series is “Ending the Silence” which is designed by NAMI for middle and high school age students and their parents. NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

“It will help parents learn about the warning signs of mental health conditions and what steps to take if you or a loved one are showing symptoms of a mental health condition,” said Joan Morgan of Holly’s Hope.

It’s about a 50-minute session designed for middle and high school students to learn about mental health conditions through a brief presentation, short videos, and personal testimony from a young adult who describes the journey to recovery.

Audience members can ask questions.

Before the event, participants will be treated to refreshments. There will be tables lining the hallway for parents to meet representatives of Teen Court in North Port, First Step, Florida Center, Take Stock in Children, Tidewell, Jewish Family Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Centerstone, Awaken Church, Valerie’s House, Holly’s Hope and the Kiwanis Club of North Port.

Kiwanis will give each family a personal hygiene bag with shampoo, toothbrushes and other items for each teen.

“There are some resources out there that people just don’t know about that could help families,” Morgan said. “We know there are teens who are hurting. We may not have all of the solutions, but this is an evening where some families can get some answers. We hope families will take advantage of this free event.”