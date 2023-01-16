ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers

Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
US-China tensions soar: PLA deploys J-16 bombers in all theatre commands

The growing pressure from the U.S. and its allies has allegedly pushed China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to deploy J-16 fighter jets across all theatre commands. The multirole-fighters have joined all five PLA theatre commands, "amid increasing provocations from the U.S. and its allies in the South and East China seas," state-run China Central Television (CCTV) news confirmed earlier this week.
Organs on chips could transform drug discovery — here's how

Bringing a new drug to market costs billions of dollars and can take over a decade. These high monetary and time investments are both strong contributors to today’s skyrocketing healthcare costs and significant obstacles to delivering new therapies to patients. One big reason behind these barriers is the lab models researchers use to develop drugs in the first place.
US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere

The U.S. state agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wants to transform how the weather is reported. Their goal is to make the data look more like the way people see weather, in a 3D visual, and they have asked Colorado-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin to help them in this lofty task, according to a report by 9News published on Monday.
This 3D-printed hydraulic turbine provides energy without blades

Without employing any blades, the transportable hydraulic turbine SETUR from Vortex Hydrokinetics serves as a power source. The water source could be rivers, tidal streams, ocean currents, or even canals. As reported by Designboom, the turbine, shaped like an atomic bomb, generates energy by forcing the stream to form a...
