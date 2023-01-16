Read full article on original website
Related
A new study has discovered the best places to be during a nuclear attack.
Being caught in a nuclear explosion is one of the worst possible fates anyone can imagine. The radiation poses a significant health risk even at a distance since anything too close to it rapidly vaporizes. Away from “ground zero,” the blast wave produced by the explosion, which can create airspeeds...
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Chinese researchers develop antenna for hypersonic missile communication
Researchers at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China have tapped into the bandwidth used by Wi-Fi devices to communicate with hypersonic weapons, South China Morning Post reported. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare as these weapons travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, five times the speed of...
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
US-China tensions soar: PLA deploys J-16 bombers in all theatre commands
The growing pressure from the U.S. and its allies has allegedly pushed China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to deploy J-16 fighter jets across all theatre commands. The multirole-fighters have joined all five PLA theatre commands, "amid increasing provocations from the U.S. and its allies in the South and East China seas," state-run China Central Television (CCTV) news confirmed earlier this week.
Organs on chips could transform drug discovery — here's how
Bringing a new drug to market costs billions of dollars and can take over a decade. These high monetary and time investments are both strong contributors to today’s skyrocketing healthcare costs and significant obstacles to delivering new therapies to patients. One big reason behind these barriers is the lab models researchers use to develop drugs in the first place.
A 10-terabyte image reveals over 3 billion uncharted Milky Way objects
The new Milky Way survey image "is the largest such catalog ever from a single camera."
Boston Dynamics' Atlas can now pick and toss items, just like humans
Boston Dynamics has done it once again. After demonstrating the extreme capabilities of its bipedal robot, Atlas, flawlessly executing parkour tricks, the company has now released a video where you will fall in love with the robot for doing what one hates the most—climbing down from a high platform or ladder to get the tool you need.
Scientists created a wheeled robot that can smell with locust antennae
In a scientific first, researchers at Tel Aviv University built a robot that can "smell" using a biological sensor - the locust antennae. According to the makers, the robot's biological sensor sensitivity to smell is 10,000 times higher than current electronic devices. The sensor sends electrical signals in response to...
US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere
The U.S. state agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wants to transform how the weather is reported. Their goal is to make the data look more like the way people see weather, in a 3D visual, and they have asked Colorado-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin to help them in this lofty task, according to a report by 9News published on Monday.
NASA considers building an oxygen pipeline in the lunar south pole
NASA is considering whether to use an oxygen pipeline to efficiently transport oxygen to various locations around the lunar south pole for its upcoming Artemis missions. It is doing so after Peter Curreri, Chief Science Officer at Lunar Resources Inc., detailed problems with NASA's existing plans for transporting oxygen using rovers.
A black hole devoured a star and created a Solar System-sized donut
Astronomers used NASA's iconic Hubble Space Telescope to record detailed observations of a star's final moments before it was torn apart by a black hole. The violent encounter, also known as a "tidal disruption event," both pulls in material from the star and also shoots radiation out into the cosmos. In the process, a massive donut-shaped gas cloud is formed.
This 3D-printed hydraulic turbine provides energy without blades
Without employing any blades, the transportable hydraulic turbine SETUR from Vortex Hydrokinetics serves as a power source. The water source could be rivers, tidal streams, ocean currents, or even canals. As reported by Designboom, the turbine, shaped like an atomic bomb, generates energy by forcing the stream to form a...
China's new hyperloop train completes first test runs successfully
The train will be the world's fastest ground-based transport technology if the project goes as planned.
YouTubers claim to have built 'world's biggest' hexapod rideable robot
It took over a year and a half to engineer the massive robot.
Solar flares can now be predicted, thanks to a new study
The results may give a new marker to distinguish which active regions are likely to flare soon and which will stay quiet.
Lasers as lightning rods just became a reality thanks to a new study
According to a report published in Nature Photonics, an intense laser pointed at the sky can act as a virtual lightning rod and alter the route of lightning strikes. The research could improve lightning protection strategies for vital infrastructure like power plants, airports, and launch pads. A "Franklin rod," an...
A new tiny laser could be a game changer in the hunt for alien life
As space missions explore the outer solar system, they need analytical tools that are smaller, use less energy, and are more accurate. This is especially true since the search for extraterrestrial life, and habitable planets and moons are still ongoing. This is where a new piece of equipment unveiled in...
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0