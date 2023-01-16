ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stumped by today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Wordle, a five-letter word game, has taken the world by storm. | The New York Times Company

After some trickier puzzles , the Wordle for Jan. 16 is more standard — it’s taking players an average of 3.9 guesses in both easy mode and hard mode, per the website Tom’s Guide .

But if you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are some hints to help you out:

  • The word contains one vowel.
  • There are no repeated letters.
  • All of the letters are fairly common.

(The answer is at the very bottom of the article.)

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Frock.

According to Merriam-Webster , “frock” has a few definitions, including:

  • “An outer garment worn by monks and friars.”
  • “A workman’s outer shirt.”
  • “A woolen jersey worn especially by sailors.”
  • A woman’s dress.”

