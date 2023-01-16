Stumped by today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints
After some trickier puzzles , the Wordle for Jan. 16 is more standard — it’s taking players an average of 3.9 guesses in both easy mode and hard mode, per the website Tom’s Guide .
But if you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are some hints to help you out:
- The word contains one vowel.
- There are no repeated letters.
- All of the letters are fairly common.
(The answer is at the very bottom of the article.)
What is the best Wordle starting word?
A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.
The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.
What are some of your Wordle go-to words? Share in the comments section below.
Wordle spinoffs
If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this extensive list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com . The running list covers everything from music to math to travel to movies.
And today’s Wordle answer is ...
Frock.
According to Merriam-Webster , “frock” has a few definitions, including:
- “An outer garment worn by monks and friars.”
- “A workman’s outer shirt.”
- “A woolen jersey worn especially by sailors.”
- A woman’s dress.”
