Penélope Cruz Sizzles in Biker-Chic Bra and Leather Jacket

The actress will star in the feature film ‘Ferarri’ later this year.

Penelope Cruz. Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz is a cover model for Dust magazine’s spring/summer 2023 issue, and the Spanish actress shared a photo from the shoot on Instagram that quickly sent fans into a frenzy.

In the black-and-white photo, shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango, Cruz posed in a black bra top and matching black bottoms. She accessorized with a pair of sheer, black tights and a motorcycle jacket.

The “Vanilla Sky” actress peered into the camera with one hand on the jacket and a thumb tucked into her waistband. Her long, dark hair was worn loose and messy.

Plenty of the 48-year-old’s 6.3 million Instagram followers had something to say about the pic.

One person wrote, “this photoshoot is absolutely stunning 👏👏❤️,” while another commented, “WHAT A BODY 😍.”

For Cruz’s cover—there are 13 different versions for the European fashion magazine’s “ Spanish Issue ”—the Oscar-winning actress posed topless in a small pair of white Chanel shorts rolled up at the waistband. Her hands are placed over her chest and she glanced back over her shoulder for the shot.

Cruz will star in the upcoming Ferrari , a biopic about legendary race car driver Enzo Ferrari. She plays opposite Adam Driver as Ferrari’s wife, Laura. The Michael Mann-directed film is anticipated this year but does not yet have a release date.

