ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Sofas and Suds couch race for local businesses returns to downtown Sanford this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9QSh_0kGO2VCp00

Ever wondered which of your favorite Sanford businesses are best at lugging a modified couch up and down the street? If so, you'll get your answer this weekend.

Sofas and Suds, the couch racing event designed for local businesses to engage in some friendly competition and beer drinking, happens this Sunday, Jan. 22, at Celery City Craft
beer bar and garden in downtown Sanford from 2 to 6 p.m.

The challenge will be a bracket-style, single-elimination race with 16 teams competing for one of two champion titles — the team that wins the race and the crowd favorite.

The winners will go home with a Champions trophy, and of course, Sanford small-business bragging rights. There are regulations on the types of couches that can be entered, so check out the Sofas and Suds Facebook page for more info.
Teams entered this year include OnSight Industries , The Yardery , Throwbacks
, Tuffy's Music Box and Lounge , Tom and Dan (also your event hosts) and more. There are still some racing spots up for grabs, so if your business or team of five wants to show down, signup details can be found here .

Admission to Sofas and Suds is free. There will also be a VIP area for $49 per person that'll get you complimentary beer, wine, liquor, bathroom access and prime race viewing with access to "pit row."


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

Learn to train your everyday pet to be an Acro-Cat at Orlando Cat Café on Thursday

If you're tired of your cat not pulling their weight around the house in terms of tricks and playing musical instruments, you're in luck. Motor over to Clermont because a trainer of the Acro-Cats will be revealing their secrets on Thursday. Animal trainer Samantha Martin is conducting a "How to Train Your Cat" seminar ahead of the Acro-Cats taking over the Orlando Rep this weekend. Watch Martin train one of the feline residents of the Cat Café live and in-person.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Check out the Orlando artists featured in this year’s Billboard Project at CityArts starting Thursday night — or, of course, while driving around town

You've already been able to see it on the streets for a few days, but starting Thursday night you can check out the art of the 2023 Corridor Project Billboard Exhibition in miniature at CityArts in downtown Orlando. The Corridor Project once again places the work of a select group of Orlando-area artists on billboards up and down I-4, hopefully making for a somewhat more eye-catching and less senses-shattering journey on the infamously busy  stretch of interstate. Some pieces are also sited on less This public art exhibition is a collaboration between Downtown...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

SeaWorld’s Aquatica to host ‘Beach Nights’ movie screenings starting this weekend

SeaWorld's Aquatica is set to host a new after-hours event series starting this weekend that is sure to make a cinematic splash with the young ones. The movie series "Beach Nights" takes place on Saturday evenings at 5:45 p.m., kicking off this weekend and running through Feb. 25. The waterpark will screen six family-friendly films outdoors over the course of the next few weeks, with snacks and drinks available. Movies on the lineup include: Luca: Saturday, Jan. 21 Moana: Saturday, Jan. 28 Sing: Saturday, Feb. 4 Princess and the Frog: Saturday, Feb. 11 Aladdin: Saturday, Feb. 18 Beauty and the Beast: Saturday, Feb. 25 Attendance at Beach Nights is free with park admission. Attendees will also receive a free bag of popcorn. Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning.
ORLANDO, FL
Ash Jurberg

Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location

There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Create your own content with TikTok and YouTube influencers during Content Z party in Orlando this weekend

Promoter I-4 Chapman has earned quite the local following for bringing nightlife events to Orlando, and this week he’s branching out into new territory: social media influencers. On Saturday night, Jan. 21, Chapman is putting on his first-ever influencer event. It’s called Content Z, and features four social media influencers big on YouTube and TikTok taking on hosting duties. Daveron Stewart, Kervo Dolo, Lil Mark and CNL Jay are the big draws anchoring the evening. “I'm a big YouTube junkie.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Amazing Acro-Cats are coming to the Orlando Rep this weekend to do tricks … if they feel like it

The Amazing Acro-Cats, as seen on the Netflix series Cat People, are coming to Orlando for a long weekend of shows at the Orlando Rep. These cats — in contrast to the 99 percent of felines on this planet who just stare at you contemptuously when you request they repeat a cute trick — take the stage to perform all manner of athletic feats and even a spot of skateboard-riding. (Or, who knows, maybe they'll just sit on stage and lick themselves. Them's the breaks in cat fandom.) But it doesn't stop at that; there will also be the all-cat band Tuna and the Rock Cats with horn section Jazz Cats.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at new location

The Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at a new location. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be taking place at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex. The farmers market will kick off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. “We are looking for vegetable vendors and...
LADY LAKE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ host Steve Burns is coming to Orlando for this year’s MegaCon

The  J.D. Salinger of kids' television is coming to Orlando's MegaCon convention this spring! Steve Burns, the original host of Blue's Clues, is making an  appearance at the annual pop-culture con. Burns made his name as the beloved OG host of Blue's Clues for the first six years of the show from 1995-2001. He walked away from the program at the height of its popularity, struggling with depression and not wanting to be a children's TV host forever. His somewhat abrupt departure led to wild speculation amongst fans that he had overdosed on heroin, died in a car crash or been replaced by a lookalike.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

It's a double dose of Sarah Shook in Orlando this weekend with the Disarmers and Mightmare sharing the stage

This exceptional bill will feature a captivating double dose of River Shook, the North Carolina artist that most of us know as Sarah Shook. As the head of the Disarmers, Shook has quickly emerged in recent years as one of the best Americana talents of this generation with a hard-twanging country-rock sound that’s both alternative and authentic. Now, Shook is also unveiling new act Mightmare, a solo project formed during the pandemic that just recently debuted in October with first album Cruel Liars on Kill Rock Stars.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

First-ever Echoland Festival bringing Robert Plant, Tenacious D, Flaming Lips and more to Spirit of the Suwannee

Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park will be the home for yet another big music festival come this spring. The inaugural Echoland Music Festival will take over Spirit of the Suwannee in May for three days of live music, with a pretty stacked roster for a first-time effort. The lineup features Phil Lesh, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tenacious D, Tyler Childers, Phil Lesh, Vulfpeck, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Flaming Lips, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Grace Potter, BadBadNotGood, 100 Gecs, Yola, Digable Planets, Briston Maroney, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Noah Kahan, Vieux Farka...
ORLANDO, FL
Madoc

Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando

Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
959
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy