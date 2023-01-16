Sofas and Suds couch race for local businesses returns to downtown Sanford this weekend
Ever wondered which of your favorite Sanford businesses are best at lugging a modified couch up and down the street? If so, you'll get your answer this weekend.
Sofas and Suds, the couch racing event designed for local businesses to engage in some friendly competition and beer drinking, happens this Sunday, Jan. 22, at Celery City Craft beer bar and garden in downtown Sanford from 2 to 6 p.m.
The challenge will be a bracket-style, single-elimination race with 16 teams competing for one of two champion titles — the team that wins the race and the crowd favorite.
The winners will go home with a Champions trophy, and of course, Sanford small-business bragging rights. There are regulations on the types of couches that can be entered, so check out the Sofas and Suds Facebook page for more info.
Teams entered this year include OnSight Industries , The Yardery , Throwbacks , Tuffy's Music Box and Lounge , Tom and Dan (also your event hosts) and more. There are still some racing spots up for grabs, so if your business or team of five wants to show down, signup details can be found here .
Admission to Sofas and Suds is free. There will also be a VIP area for $49 per person that'll get you complimentary beer, wine, liquor, bathroom access and prime race viewing with access to "pit row."
