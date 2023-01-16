ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Southern California storms cause landslides, close highways. But end of rain in sight

By Times staff
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
Drivers make their way through pouring rain Saturday on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The last of a series of storms to hit Southern California is expected to finally begin moving out Monday.

The region saw several bursts of rain over the last few days. The most severe came from a storm Saturday, which caused minor flooding and set several rainfall records for the date, including in downtown L.A. (1.82 inches) and at LAX (1.53 inches) and the Long Beach airport (1.72 inches).

One of the most battered areas was the small Ventura County community of Matilija Canyon, where some residents had to be airlifted out. Officials said damage there was extensive.

A landslide closed two lanes on the northbound 5 Freeway near Templeton Highway in north L.A. County.

Sunday's storm was lighter.

Rain will linger into Tuesday in some parts of the region, including inland and mountain areas.

Forecast for L.A. County

Monday : Partly cloudy with 40% chance of rain in the morning. Morning rain more likely in Valley areas. Storm moves out by evening.

Tuesday : Partly cloudy.

Wednesday : Mostly sunny.

Thursday . Partly cloudy.

Friday : Sunny.

Warnings

  • The National Weather Service warns of high surf and gusty winds along the coast through Tuesday.
  • Snow levels will drop to 4,500 feet.
  • Windy conditions in mountain areas.

Road issues

  • Landslide closes two lanes of northbound 5 Freeway near Templeton Highway.
  • Southbound connector from the 5 Freeway to the southbound 110 closed due to mudslide.
  • Angeles Crest Highway closed near Newcomb's Ranch.
  • Route 150 closed near Ojai due to storm damage.
  • Route 33 closed at Fairview Road in Ventura County.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

