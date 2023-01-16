Did Someone Say Dividends? Here's How Much Of These Tech Stocks You Need To Yield $100 Per Month

Let’s look at some tech names that pay high dividend yields.

We’ll share how much of each stock an investor must own to earn $100 per month in dividends.

The S&P 500 dropped 19.2% in 2022, its worst performance in any year since it declined 38.4% during the global financial crisis in 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down 8.5% on the year, while the Nasdaq declined 33%.

Speaking of the Nasdaq, tech stocks felt the most pain over any other sector last year, as investor favorites like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN fell by as much as 50%.

The positive news, though, for investors licking the wounds from their losses in 2022 is that the probability of stocks falling two years in a row is just 9%.

With that 9% probability in mind, let’s look at some tech names that pay high dividend yields; long-term investors may be interested in these stocks.

As a bonus, we’ll share how much of each stock an investor must own to earn $100 per month in dividends. You may want to sit down for that.

Company

Ticker

% Change 2022

Dividend Yield

How Much You Must Own For $100/mo

Intl. Business Machines

IBM

+5.41%

4.93%

$26,666.66

Qualcomm Inc

QCOM

-39.88%

2.49%

$48,000

Oracle Corp

ORCL

-6.27%

1.43%

$85,714

Microsoft Corp

MSFT

-28.69%

1.14%

$109,090

Intel Corp

INTC

-48.68%

4.87%

$25,000

Cisco Systems

CSCO

-24.82%

3.11%

$38,709

Apple Inc

AAPL

-26.83%

0.68%

$200,000

Texas Instruments

TXN

-12.34%

2.77%

$44,444

Nvidia Corp

NVDA

-50.31%

0.09%

$133,333

HP Inc

HPQ

-28.67%

3.76%

$32,342

Photo via Shutterstock.