Did Someone Say Dividends? Here's How Much Of These Tech Stocks You Need To Yield $100 Per Month
- Let’s look at some tech names that pay high dividend yields.
- We’ll share how much of each stock an investor must own to earn $100 per month in dividends.
The S&P 500 dropped 19.2% in 2022, its worst performance in any year since it declined 38.4% during the global financial crisis in 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down 8.5% on the year, while the Nasdaq declined 33%.
Speaking of the Nasdaq, tech stocks felt the most pain over any other sector last year, as investor favorites like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN fell by as much as 50%.
The positive news, though, for investors licking the wounds from their losses in 2022 is that the probability of stocks falling two years in a row is just 9%.
With that 9% probability in mind, let’s look at some tech names that pay high dividend yields; long-term investors may be interested in these stocks.
As a bonus, we’ll share how much of each stock an investor must own to earn $100 per month in dividends. You may want to sit down for that.
Company
Ticker
% Change 2022
Dividend Yield
How Much You Must Own For $100/mo
Intl. Business Machines
IBM
+5.41%
4.93%
$26,666.66
Qualcomm Inc
QCOM
-39.88%
2.49%
$48,000
Oracle Corp
ORCL
-6.27%
1.43%
$85,714
Microsoft Corp
MSFT
-28.69%
1.14%
$109,090
Intel Corp
INTC
-48.68%
4.87%
$25,000
Cisco Systems
CSCO
-24.82%
3.11%
$38,709
Apple Inc
AAPL
-26.83%
0.68%
$200,000
Texas Instruments
TXN
-12.34%
2.77%
$44,444
Nvidia Corp
NVDA
-50.31%
0.09%
$133,333
HP Inc
HPQ
-28.67%
3.76%
$32,342
