Glendale, AZ

Glendale police crime lab earns accreditation

By Special to Independent Newsmedia
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

The Glendale Police Department Crime Laboratory has earned the Certificate of Accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017, which specifies the general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, as well as additional requirements of the program.

The lab is now accredited for both crime scene and friction ridge (latent print comparison).

ISO accreditation signifies the laboratory has successfully completed the assessment process conducted by the accrediting body, demonstrating a high standard of excellence and conformance with more than 400 requirements.

The laboratory partnered with the American Nation Standards Institute (ANSI) and their National Accreditation Board (ANAB). The laboratory underwent a rigorous process to prepare for an assessment by ANAB and, as a result, demonstrated conformance with all requirements.

Achieving accreditation will give customers confidence that every item tested by the laboratory will meet the highest of international standards and represent their commitment to quality and continuous improvement, according to a news release.

“Achieving accreditation is the result of an extensive commitment of resources and much preparation by the management and personnel of the entire organization,” Jami St. Clair, ANSI senior manager of accreditation, stated. “I commend the efforts of all who were involved in this achievement.”

The Glendale Police Department Crime Laboratory is now one of eight accredited labs in Arizona and the only one to be accredited in just crime scene and friction ridge.

