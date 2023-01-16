Read full article on original website
Johnie Slape
5d ago
Imagine that !!!! now we know who the crooks are !!!! El Paso water needs to be investigated, to see where our money is going ,if it is going to the right place and not to cover-up someone's wrong doings ???
Dave Wick
4d ago
Another slimey sleazy deal by the crooks at El Paso water. They need to investigate this sleazy business. I am no advocate for illegals, but this deal reeks of someone lining their pockets. The board of directors for EP water needs investigated also.
ridefor8
4d ago
I say hell yes. They rip us off on a monthly basis. Still waiting for my rebate for no services during COVID that were still charged
Related
El Paso Water to build $47M headquarters, rates to increase in March
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water will soon break ground on its new $47 million headquarters in East El Paso. The groundbreaking comes as El Paso Water customers will see a $9 increase in their water bills come March. “I know the water bill isn’t the only thing going up, El Paso water […]
KVIA
Local El Paso church continues to help migrants stay warm
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local El Paso pastor continues to support the migrants that are still camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso. Pastor Timothy Perea with New Life Faith Center told ABC-7 they continue to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for the migrants camped out near Sacred Heart Church.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists
UPDATE - An El Paso woman said she was attacked by a stray while walking her dog. Tina Marie Corral happens to work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Corral told ABC-7 the attack happened the evening of Jan. 14. Corral said the attack reinforces her desire for the city to change its The post Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Police: Homicide investigation at bar in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened overnight at Jack's Beach House on the east side of El Paso according to a statement issued by police. According to EPPD the shooting happened at 11240 Montwood. The investigation is still ongoing.
cbs4local.com
Home in central El Paso catches fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire in central El Paso was reported Friday morning. The vacant home at 3531 La Luz Avenue near Copia Drive caught fire around 8:01 a.m. El Paso Fire crews remained at the scene. Officials said one person was treated at the scene. A...
City of El Paso to host public meetings for short term rental hosts
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council heard from concerned short term rental owners about the proposed ordinance that they said would affect their income. Short term rentals are defined by the city as residential units that are rented to overnight guests for no more than 30 days typically on sites like […]
elpasonews.org
Special Report: Dora Oaxaca And El Paso Matters Orchestrating False Narratives To Keep Duranguito As Location For Sports Arena
As readers may remember, the city council – with newly elected city representatives taking their seats for the first time – voted to remove the controversial site of the proposed sports arena that targeted the Duranguito community. Max Grossman and members of the Paso del Sur group celebrated their long-fought victory in moving the proposed sports arena out of the vulnerable community in Segundo Barrio.
KVIA
County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
El Paso Veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility back on Jan 10. Renz’s mother tells KTSM 9 News that her son had been trying to get help as […]
Flags to fly at half-staff honoring El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Flags of the State of Texas will be lowered to half-staff at all buildings, facilities, and offices in the City of El Paso in honor of El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen. Flags will fly at half-staff until Chief Allen’s internment. Mayor Oscar Leeser released a statement Thursday saying: […]
krwg.org
Las Cruces nonprofit aims to help migrant community
The influx of migration over the past months has strained the resources of nonprofit organizations, including Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico. The organization assists refugees and asylum seekers, but in terms of the current crisis at the border, they are seeing a rise of migrants in need. Ken Ferrone...
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
KFOX 14
Colleagues of Chief Greg Allen share role in creating animal cruelty unit, fond memories
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The passing of El Paso’s long-standing Police Chief Greg Allen continues to stir the emotions of those who worked with him. A detective with the El Paso Animal Cruelty unit and the former Public Information Officer of the department shared some of the work the chief was involved in aside from policing the community.
Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso
UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Public safety concerns following multiple DPS pursuits in West El Paso
UPDATE - State troopers are now engaging in two to three pursuits involving migrants over the past month in the El Paso area, according to a spokesman from Texas DPS. ABC-7 spoke with former Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. about how pedestrians can be safe if they happen to come across a pursuit.
State legislators speak on important issues to benefit El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas legislative session has already begun but local state leaders are already focusing on issues that would benefit the Borderland. Leaders like Senator Cesar Blanco and Representative Lina Ortega said they will be focusing on the rising of property taxes and access to higher education. Currently, Texas has over $50 […]
Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department
EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
KVIA
The high number of traffic fatalities in El Paso to the start of the new year
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This past weekend El Paso had at least five people killed in separate traffic crashes on streets and highways. El Paso is a safe place to live but too many residents, visitors, and workers are injured or killed while driving or even just simply walking.
El Paso Electric customers to see bill reductions beginning February 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Electric Company announced Wednesday that Texas customers will be seeing a reduction on their utility bill beginning next month. According to EPE, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 on their winter utility bill. EPE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas […]
