University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
wvua23.com
Teen missing from Tuscaloosa Walmart
Phones around Alabama moments ago blasted a Public Safety Alert focused on the Tuscaloosa area, as a 13-year-old boy has gone missing from the Walmart on Skyland Boulevard. According to the message, Jakeeian Henderson was last seen leaving the Walmart wearing a turquoise and white three-tone jacket, a white shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and glasses.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 20 years in 2019 Northport shootout
A man who pleaded guilty in August to his part in a 2019 shootout at the intersection of U.S. Highways 82 and 43 in Northport was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday. Mikheal Gilliam was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle after the June 14, 2019, incident in which more than 30 rounds were fired across from Northport City Hall.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa Police increase patrols in Strip area
A deadly shooting on the Strip just off the University of Alabama campus early Sunday has prompted the Tuscaloosa Police Department to increase how many officers are assigned to the area. A spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed TPD paused its regular bar details in December because of fewer...
wvua23.com
Maddox on Strip shooting: City not giving up on keeping community safe
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the city is doing everything it can to keep residents safe, but it can’t keep tragedies from happening on its own. Maddox spoke to WVUA 23 on Tuesday, days after a 23-year-old mother was killed in an early-morning shooting on the Strip near the University of Alabama campus.
wvua23.com
Kamari Lassiter returns to Tuscaloosa in mentor role
Former American Christian Academy graduate and member of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs, Kamari Lassiter was back in Tuscaloosa to help mentor some West Alabama athletes. Donnie Lee Jr. runs a training facility, The Lab Tuscaloosa, and invited Lassiter to be a part of Tuesday’s workout. Athletes like Lassiter...
wvua23.com
Brookwood High hosts Central Alabama Recruiting Expo
As high schools adapt to the new world of college recruiting, Brookwood High School is making sure athletes are represented. Brookwood hosted its second annual Central Alabama Recruiting Expo, and around thirty coaches attended to speak with high school coaches and students. Brookwood Head Football Coach Mike Bramblett discussed how...
wvua23.com
Maddox, Herndon offer Selma leaders advice, assistance after tornado
Bobby Herndon may not be Northport’s mayor anymore, but his vow to help communities hasn’t changed. In fact, Herndon was in Selma Wednesday morning delivering his latest round of assistance after a severe tornado struck the city last week. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox was there on Tuesday, too,...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa County High celebrates students with perfect attendance
Students at Tuscaloosa County High School spent some time Thursday morning learning all about the importance of showing up. To school, that is. “Kids don’t realize if you miss two days a month over the nine-month period, that’s 18 days and the state sees that as being chronically absent,” said Tuscaloosa County High School Principal Darrell Williams.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools celebrates new recourse center’s opening
Tuscaloosa City Schools celebrated the official grand opening of a community resource center. The New Heights Community Resource Center is an innovative partnership between TCS and local nonprofits. “The concept came out of looking at the organizations that we have in our community to support our students and families and...
wvua23.com
Historic Black churches receive $4M in preservation grants
NEW YORK (AP) – Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States have revealed the first 35 houses of worship that will receive financial grants totaling $4 million. The list of grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where...
wvua23.com
Brookwood High breaks ground on new stadium
Brookwood High School is one step closer to its new, upgraded athletics facility, as school and city leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. In September, Brookwood High received $18.2 million from the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education for a major athletics makeover. It’s been a long time coming, because Brookwood has been playing out of its current stadium since the 1940s.
wvua23.com
Miners rally in Brookwood as strike nears 2 years
It’s been more than 600 days since members of the United Mine Workers of America employed at Warrior Met Coal in Brookwood went on strike over what they said were unfair wages and benefits. On Wednesday, union members still on strike and their supporters gathered in Brookwood, rallying for...
