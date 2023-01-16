ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis

How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Biden's strategy to address the debt ceiling

The treasury is expected to confirm the U.S. has reached the debt ceiling. Scott MacFarlane breaks down the conflict in Congress and Nancy Cordes explains Biden's role in addressing the limit and his strategy to prevent a shutdown.
The Associated Press

Israelis press on with protests against new government

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system, measures that opponents say imperil the country’s democratic fundamentals. Israeli media, citing police, said some...
The Center Square

Illinois Sheriffs' Association criticizes law that alters care for criminals unfit to stand trial

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that would change guidelines for how defendants who are unfit to stand trial are placed in proper care. The measure, however, is being criticized by the Illinois Sheriffs' Association. House Bill 240, now law, removes the 20-day requirement to transfer criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial from county jails to to Department of Human Services facilities and protects the state from future legal action from law enforcement agencies over failure to place an inmate...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Maine Monitor

Washington County bill proposals range from offshore wind to child welfare issues

Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues. Photo by Andrew Howard. Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues, from banning offshore wind turbines in the state, to healthcare and child welfare concerns, to not allowing those younger than the age of 5 to shoot a deer. In addition, a tribal sovereignty bill is expected to be considered during this session, after stalling during the last legislature.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
dallasexpress.com

Mexico Considers ‘El Chapo’ Request

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he is considering an extradition request from Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán that would return the infamous drug trafficker to a prison in his home country. Guzmán sent the request from his cell, where he is serving a...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

More documents found

President Biden's classified documents debacle has us boarding the "Biden Trainwreck Express" on an almost daily basis of late. More were found over the weekend even though Biden's press secretary, the ever incompetent and overwhelmed Karine Jean-Pierre,. had assured reporters the search was complete. Why are Biden's lawyers the ones...
FLORIDA STATE

