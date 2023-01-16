Read full article on original website
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Democrats Brace for a Senate Apocalypse
Senate races in Virginia, West Virginia and Arizona could be key to Republicans regaining control of the Senate.
Biden's comments on classified documents uproar torched: 'Remind me of every defendant I've prosecuted'
President Biden's claim 'there's no there there' regarding his documents situation sounds like something a defendant would say in a court of law, Pirro says.
At least 196 members of the new Congress took cash from FTX & Bankman-Fried, many of them were just sworn in last week
Out of 535 new Congress members, there are at least 196 members who allegedly took money from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior executives at FTX. At least 196 of the newly elected members of Congress are suspected of receiving financial support from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior FTX executives, according to a report.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis
How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
Video of Biden Snapping at Reporter Over Classified Documents Goes Viral
In the clip, Biden said he had no regrets about his actions and insisted he was fully cooperating with investigating bodies on the matter.
Biden's strategy to address the debt ceiling
The treasury is expected to confirm the U.S. has reached the debt ceiling. Scott MacFarlane breaks down the conflict in Congress and Nancy Cordes explains Biden's role in addressing the limit and his strategy to prevent a shutdown.
Israelis press on with protests against new government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system, measures that opponents say imperil the country’s democratic fundamentals. Israeli media, citing police, said some...
Illinois Sheriffs' Association criticizes law that alters care for criminals unfit to stand trial
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that would change guidelines for how defendants who are unfit to stand trial are placed in proper care. The measure, however, is being criticized by the Illinois Sheriffs' Association. House Bill 240, now law, removes the 20-day requirement to transfer criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial from county jails to to Department of Human Services facilities and protects the state from future legal action from law enforcement agencies over failure to place an inmate...
Washington County bill proposals range from offshore wind to child welfare issues
Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues. Photo by Andrew Howard. Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues, from banning offshore wind turbines in the state, to healthcare and child welfare concerns, to not allowing those younger than the age of 5 to shoot a deer. In addition, a tribal sovereignty bill is expected to be considered during this session, after stalling during the last legislature.
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant
NEW YORK — (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed. The factory's closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula...
dallasexpress.com
Mexico Considers ‘El Chapo’ Request
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he is considering an extradition request from Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán that would return the infamous drug trafficker to a prison in his home country. Guzmán sent the request from his cell, where he is serving a...
iheart.com
More documents found
President Biden's classified documents debacle has us boarding the "Biden Trainwreck Express" on an almost daily basis of late. More were found over the weekend even though Biden's press secretary, the ever incompetent and overwhelmed Karine Jean-Pierre,. had assured reporters the search was complete. Why are Biden's lawyers the ones...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Stark Warning to Biden on Oversight
Greene warned the president and the "Biden Crime Family" to "be prepared" after being assigned to the House Oversight Committee.
