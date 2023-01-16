A man who pleaded guilty in August to his part in a 2019 shootout at the intersection of U.S. Highways 82 and 43 in Northport was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday. Mikheal Gilliam was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle after the June 14, 2019, incident in which more than 30 rounds were fired across from Northport City Hall.

