Boris Johnson in his own words: Ex-PM signs memoir deal with publisher Harper Collins

Boris Johnson is set to write a book detailing his time as prime minister, it was revealed today.

Publisher HarperCollins said it had acquired the rights to his memoir of his time in No10 from 2019 to 2022.

No date has yet been set for the release of the memoir, with the announcement coming only several months after Mr Johnson was forced from office.

There is also ongoing speculation that he might harbour ambitions to return to frontline politics, as allies push for him to return.

Arabella Pike, publishing director at HarperCollins' imprint William Collins, called it a prime ministerial memoir 'like no other'.

She said: 'I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times.'

It is not Mr Johnson's first foray into literature. A journalist by trade before entering politics he penned a 2004 novel 72 Virgins about an Islamist attack on parliament and, more recently, 2014's The Churchill Factor, about the wartime leader.

Previous prime ministers have made considerable amounts of money through book deals.

Sir Tony Blair was reported to have been paid 'up to £5 million' in 2007 for his political memoir A Journey, while David Cameron was reported to have earned £1.5 million for his memoir, For The Record.

As a backbench Conservative MP Mr Johnson has also made a considerable amount of money touring the speaking circuit, declaring more than £1 million in speaking fees since leaving office in September.

Mr Johnson's time in office was punctuated by a series of scandals and the Covid-19 pandemic, with any memoir also likely to detail Mr Johnson's efforts as prime minister to 'Get Brexit Done'.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock published his own version of the Government's handling of the pandemic late last year, releasing his Pandemic Diaries.