KTTS
High Mercury Levels Lead To Fish Advisories At 2 Arkansas Lakes
(KTTS News) — Health officials in Arkansas have issued a fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake. It affects Marion, Baxter, Boone and Fulton counties in Arkansas. Some walleye from both lakes have been found to have levels of mercury that could put human health at...
KTTS
Governor Calls for Nearly $860M to Widen I-70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. The massive investment in I-70 is part of a nearly $52 billion...
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas and Missouri customers about new phone scam tactic
KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday. Andrew Baker, a spokesman for Evergy, said scam callers are fraudulently claiming to be representatives of Evergy and are telling customers that they need to send money through the […]
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
