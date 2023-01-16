Read full article on original website
Penguins Move Kris Letang to Long-Term Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins moved Kris Letang to long-term injured reserve on Friday, the Penguins’ official website reports. There is no reason to panic about this move. The Penguins made a few roster moves Friday and needed the roster spot. A player being placed on LTIR needs to miss at least 10 games. The Penguins backdated this move to Dec. 28 which means with the game Friday night, Letang will have missed 10 games and thus can return to the lineup whenever he and the team believe he is ready.
Cale Makar was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar didn’t play Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. This was the second straight game that Makar has missed due to an undisclosed injury. The good news is that Makar wore a full-contact jersey during the morning skate Friday, which would seem to indicate that he was close to playing versus the Vancouver Canucks. The Avalanche are playing back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. Perhaps Avs’ management didn’t want him playing on consecutive days after coming back from injury, so instead, they will have him play Saturday in Seattle versus the Kraken. Makar is one of the best, if not the best, offensive defensemen in the NHL. He is a highlight reel waiting to happen.
Bruins Announce Update On Tomas Nosek; Forward Out At Least Four Weeks
The Bruins will be shorthanded on the forward lines for at least the next four weeks. Boston on Saturday announced Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his foot and will be re-evaluated in about four weeks. Nosek has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that prevented him from performing...
David Krejci Moments: Center Returns To Bruins After Year In Czech Republic
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: returning to the Bruins after spending a year in Czech Republic. David Krejci shocked the...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Keeps Rangers At Bay, Win Fourth Straight
The Boston Bruins completed a sweep of their New York road trip with a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 36-5-4, while the Rangers fell to 25-14-7 on their season. full box score here. ONE...
Hurricanes Place Max Pacioretty on Injured Reserve
Max Pacioretty of the Carolina Hurricanes suffered a torn Achilles on Thursday, the Hurricanes’ official website reports. This is brutal, as Pacioretty had just returned on January 12 from the same injury. Pacioretty originally tore his Achilles during offseason workouts, missed about half the season, played five games scoring three goals, and is now lost again. The Canes have not announced a timeline, but it would seem that his regular season is certainly done, and unless they make a very deep playoff run, we likely won’t see Pacioretty until next season.
Tristan Jarry Returned for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday
Tristan Jarry was activated off of injured reserve by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Well, he was not only activated but also victorious as the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators. Jarry had been on the IR due to a lower-body injury that cost him seven games. While the Penguins will welcome back their starting goaltender, Jarry hasn’t been quite the same this season as last year. While his save percentage is virtually identical (.918 this season, .919 last year), his goals-against average is 2.75, whereas last year it was 2.42.
NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Picks
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are trying to get back in the playoff picture tonight when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. Colorado Avalanche (-166) vs. Vancouver Canucks (+138) Total: 6.5 (O-134, U+110) It certainly hasn’t been a season to remember for the Avalanche, where they sit ninth in...
Adam Fox, Rangers Welcome Bruins For Original Six Matchup In New York
The Boston Bruins continue their New York trip at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night for an Original Six matchup. The Rangers welcome the Black and Gold as New York currently ranks third in the Metropolitan Division. Adam Fox is a point per game player this season and will be...
Bruins Admire Patrice Bergeron For Pushing Through Painful Injury
It was as if Boston Bruins fans all held their collective breath Wednesday night when Patrice Bergeron headed down the tunnel clutching his face early in the third period. Brad Marchand was right there with them. “Obviously you’re nervous when a guy goes down like that,” Marchand told NESN’s Adam...
NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Penguins Game Picks
The Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face off for the second half of a home-and-home series tonight from PPG Paints Arena. Ottawa Senators (+130) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (-156) Total: 6.5 (O-114, U-106) Offense was a central theme when these teams met two days ago, which saw the...
David Krejci Moments: Hat Trick Lifts Bruins To Game 4 Win Vs. Maple Leafs
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: Krejci scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013.
Relive Matt Grzelcyk’s Thrilling Game-Winner Over Maple Leafs
Matt Grzelcyk came up huge for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. The B’s defenseman almost blew the roof off of TD Garden when he scored the game-winning goal in the third period in an electric Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The tie-breaking goal was Grzelcyk’s...
Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Not Looking For Rest After Taking Puck To Face
Even with the right side of his face bruised and battered, Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron didn’t look for a day off Thursday. The Bruins certainly had built-in excuses to rest their 37-year-old captain with Boston playing the second leg of a back-to-back against the New York Rangers and not needing the points due to its season dominance.
Red Sox Star Trevor Story Weighs In On Injury Timetable
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Chaim Bloom put Boston Red Sox fans in a state of panic when he said nearly two weeks ago the organization can’t “bank on” Trevor Story returning from injury during the 2023 season. But Story struck a much different tone Saturday at Winter...
‘Handling Chaos’ Key To Celtics’ Comeback Victory Vs. Warriors
BOSTON — The Celtics came out on top in the Golden State Warriors’ first visit to TD Garden since the 2022 NBA Finals, but the victory was far from easy to come by. Boston trailed by 11 points in the closing minutes of the third quarter, scratching and clawing its way to a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter — despite stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combining to shoot 6-of-27 through the first 36 minutes.
Bruins Star David Pastrnak Headed Back To NHL All-Star Game
It felt like a forgone conclusion due to the way Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak has played this season. But it became official Thursday night after Boston’s 3-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden as Pastrnak is headed back to the NHL All-Star Game.
Bruins Wrap: Unlikely Pair Scores To Lead Boston Past Islanders
The wins keep coming for the Boston Bruins as they topped the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Boston has now won seven of its last eight games to improve its NHL-best record to 35-5-4 while the Islanders fell to 23-19-4. full box score here. ONE...
Pavel Zacha Stays Hot With Goal In Bruins Victory Over Rangers
The Boston Bruins leave the Empire State with back-to-back wins. The New York Rangers fell 3-1 to the Black and Gold at Madison Square Garden Thursday night. Pavel Zacha was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and dished the opening goal of the night. For more,...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win In Back-To-Back Games
The Bruins improved to 15-4-1 on the road after taking down the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to win back-to-back games in New York. Boston continues to lead the NHL in points with 76 and the B’s have yet to lose 10 games over midway through January. The Bruins...
