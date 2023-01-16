ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Prolific artist and Colville Tribes member, Smoker Marchand, dies at 71

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Coville Tribes announced Colville Confederated Tribes councilmember and prolific artist, Virgil “Smoker” Marchand, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 71. A self-taught artist, Marchand excelled in bronze and steelwork sculptures, with his work featured across the region, including Spokane....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

1 person killed in motorcycle crash on westbound I-90 in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sprague, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to a release from WSP, crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation blocked two lanes and the Sprague...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

1 found dead in Deer Park house fire

DEER PARK, Wash. – Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Deer Park, where a person was found dead inside the home. Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, a structure fire on east A St. off of Stevens Ave. was reported in Deer Park. A full response was called, with numerous crews from Spokane County Fire District 4 (SCFD4) arriving to the scene. The road was closed in two blocks each direction for crews to safely work the scene.
DEER PARK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Quick hitting system Saturday

We will see a quiet start to the weekend, with the potential for fog, freezing fog and temperatures in the low to mid 20’s to kick off the day and mid to upper 30’s for daytime highs. Our next system set to arrive Saturday afternoon. This quick hitting...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

More than 2,000 Avista customers without power after a vehicle damaged a powerline

SPOKANE, Wash. – More than 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista’s outage map, the outage area includes most of the Seven Mile area. Avista estimates power will be restored by 10:30 p.m. The utility is in the process of scheduling resources to expedite the process.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 12-year-old girl

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from home this evening. Her parents told deputies she has been communicating with strangers who live out of the area online, and they are concerned she may be trying to meet with them.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man pleads guilty for 2021 murder of Kassie Dewey

SPOKANE, Wash. – According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey. Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3. In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son’s head after shooting him before disposing of remains

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
SPOKANE, WA

