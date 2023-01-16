Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois drops to low community risk for COVID-19
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced in a press release Friday that 74 out of 102 counties have now dropped to a low community risk for COVID-19. IDPH reported that the CDC has designated only 28 counties in Illinois to either medium or high levels of COVID-19, down from 61 counties last week. This week, only three counties are at a high community level and 25 are at a medium level.
Central Illinois Proud
How long would the average Illinois traveler drive to avoid flying?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — How far would you be willing to drive to avoid taking a flight?. FamilyDestinationGuide.com conducted a nationwide 3,000-person survey to determine how far the average person in each state would be willing to drive to avoid a one-hour flight. According to the results, the average...
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Outlook: Two Storms Could Bring Snow to Central Illinois Through Next Week
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The weather pattern is expected to remain active as we enter the final stretch of January. Over the course of the next week there will be two storm systems that may produce accumulating snow across the region. Storm 1 – Saturday Night – Sunday)...
Central Illinois Proud
Latest update on the Carus fire
LA SALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Clean-up continues after a fire at the Carus Chemical Building in the city of La Salle on Jan. 11. According to Carus Communications Manager Jolynn Anzelc, the cause of the fire remains undetermined, and it is unknown how long it will take to determine a cause.
Central Illinois Proud
Judge issues restraining order for assault weapons ban
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WMBD) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued a temporary restraining order against the assault weapon ban Friday. According to the restraining order, the 866 plaintiffs do not have to abide by the assault weapons ban. View the order here:. Gov. JB Pritzker has already released a...
Central Illinois Proud
Utah surgeon, others accused of destroying vaccines, giving fake shots to children
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah plastic surgeon, his neighbor, and two others are facing charges in connection with allegations that they gave people fake vaccination cards and destroyed government-provided COVID-19 vaccinations. They are also accused of giving children fake COVID-19 shots. According to court documents, Dr....
Comments / 0