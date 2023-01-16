CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced in a press release Friday that 74 out of 102 counties have now dropped to a low community risk for COVID-19. IDPH reported that the CDC has designated only 28 counties in Illinois to either medium or high levels of COVID-19, down from 61 counties last week. This week, only three counties are at a high community level and 25 are at a medium level.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO