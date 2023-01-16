ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete’s 11th annual Tweed Ride happens this weekend

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
Dust off those petticoats and suspenders, because The Burg’s favorite vintage-themed bike ride is back for another year.

The 11th annual Tweed Ride takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.—although registration and pre-ride tea starts at 2 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, located at 559 Mirror Lake Dr.

And like every year, guests are strongly encouraged to wear their best tweed or vintage gear, paying homage to what is regarded as the “oldest and largest shuffleboard club in the world.”


Members of the St. Pete Shuffleboard Club can purchase Tweed tickets for $45 while non-members pay $55. The price also includes entrance to the afterparty, access to live music from swing band Junco Royals and a well-earned dinner from soul food spot Heavy’s.

Kids ages 16 and under can also ride for a fee of $20.

The ride itself is a leisurely four-mile course through the some of the most scenic areas in downtown St. Pete, ending at the shuffleboard club, where the afterparty happens from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Beer from the event’s sponsor, Cycle Brewing, will be available at the afterparty for cash donations. Money raised from this year’s Tweed Ride will benefit the shuffleboard club and its robust, year-round programming.


For more information on this weekend’s Tweed Ride—a true St. Pete tradition— head to stpeteshuffle.com or its Facebook page. [location-1]

