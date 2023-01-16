Since the very beginning, there seems to have been controversy over the Vandaveer Ranch parcel in Salida; originally bought by the City of Salida for its water rights. What to do with the land (then) was an afterthought. It was the early 2000’s, housing and land were still affordable and available, and growth in Salida was hoped for and not yet a trend.

SALIDA, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO