arkvalleyvoice.com
Behavioral Health Workforce Stipend Fund Announced
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom shared an announcement today from the Region 15 Opioid Settlement Governance Committee, which serves Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, and Park Counties. A fund has been created to help behavioral health providers tackle the high cost of living in our area so they can continue to serve the area.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida Chamber Requests Silent Auction Items
The Salida Chamber of Commerce is looking for artists/shopkeepers to assist with our Annual Community Awards Silent Auction. It will also accept certificates for providing services. The Salida Community Awards-Portraits of Success will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. February 19, 2023 at the Salida SteamPlant Event Center. The...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee County Participating in Point-in-Time Count of Area’s Unsheltered and Sheltered Populations
This month, Chaffee County will conduct its first Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of people experiencing homelessness within the county – both adults and unaccompanied youth — since 2016. The PIT Count of sheltered and unsheltered people helps establish the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in a specific area. The...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida Public Arts Commission Meeting Scheduled for January 18
The Salida Public Arts Commission (PAC) meets tonight beginning at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 18. Only members can attend in person at the Riverside Annex at 220 W. Sackett Avenue in Salida. The public is invited to call in via zoom. Among old business is an update on Monarch Spur...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Competing Visions for Salida’s South Ark Neighborhood Area
Since the very beginning, there seems to have been controversy over the Vandaveer Ranch parcel in Salida; originally bought by the City of Salida for its water rights. What to do with the land (then) was an afterthought. It was the early 2000’s, housing and land were still affordable and available, and growth in Salida was hoped for and not yet a trend.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: Referendum on City of Salida Ordinance 2022-24 is Needed
Several weeks ago, I wrote a letter about my intention to file a referendum on the City of Salida Ordinance 2022-24, which increased taxes on all Short Term Rentals. Much has changed since then. I simultaneously sent that letter to the Mountain Mail and Council. I requested help from the...
arkvalleyvoice.com
HRRMC Board Opts Out of State Medical Leave Program
In a special session Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) board voted to opt out of implementing the Colorado Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) Program for employees in the hospital district. The program, approved by voters in 2020, establishes up to 12 weeks...
arkvalleyvoice.com
SNAP Benefits to Return to Pre-Pandemic levels
After nearly three years of additional federal food support during the COVID-19 pandemic, SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program), the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service announced this week that February 2023 is the final month of the temporary extra SNAP benefits, known as emergency allotments. The end...
