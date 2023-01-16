Participants announced for the Schenectady Soup Stroll
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The seventh annual Schenectady Soup Stroll is set for Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can visit the participating downtown restaurants to try soup samples for $1 each and then vote on their favorites.
According to the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation, a print out map and ballot will soon be available. Attendees must visit at least 10 of the restaurants and vote for their favorite soup by 4:15 p.m. the day of the stroll.
Participating restaurants
• Annabel’s Pizza Co. in Frog Alley, General Tso’s Stew
• Armory Lounge NY, Armory Greens & Beans
• The Backstage Pub, Chorizo, Corn and Charred Poblano Chowder
• Bittersweet Candy, Chocolate Peppermint Soup
• Bombers Burrito Bar, Chicken “Loco” Soup
• Bountiful Bread on State, Roasted Red Pepper and Smoked Gouda
• Bud’s on Jay, Philly Cheesesteak Soup
• Centre Street Pub, Buffalo Bills Chicken Wing Chowder
• Chez Nous, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
• Civitello’s Bakery, Pasta Fagioli
• Cornells in Little Italy, Sweet Potato Bisque
• Drumming Crabs, Seafood Chowder
• Hunter’s on Jay, Roasted Garlic Soup
• Isopo’s Downtown Pizza, Creamy Roasted Red Peppers with Spinach
• Johnny’s, Rustic Italian Tortellini Soup
• Katie O’Byrne’s Restaurant, Bangers and Mash Soup
• Manhattan Exchange, Chicken Soba Ramen
• Maria’s Cafe & Catering, Split Pea Soup with choice of smoked pork rind topping
• Mexican Radio Schenectady, Elotes Corn and Sweet Potato Chowder
• MORE Perreca’s, Harvest Minestrone
• Nico’s Pizzeria, Chicken and Rice
• Pho Queen, Tom Yum Coconut Soup with Chicken or Tofu
• Pinhead Susan’s, Buffalo Chicken Soup
• Simone’s Kitchen, Creamy Tomato and Sweet Harissa
• Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro, Pomodoro Soup with Homemade Italian Bread
• SUNY Schenectady County Community College, Tokyo Style Shoyu Ramen
• Take Two Cafe, Samosa Soup
• Tara Kitchen, Moroccan Harira
• The DillyBean, Nini’s Italian Wedding Soup
• The Nest Restaurant and Bar, Smoked Chicken Sweet Potato Chowder
• The Union Inn, Hearty Beef Barley
• Villa Italia Bakery, Dessert Soup
• YaYa's House of Southern Cuisine, Chicken Surprise Soup
