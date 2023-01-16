Read full article on original website
Paul Salton Named Clay County Cattleman of the Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Cattlemen named producer Paul Salton as the Cattleman of the Year at the annual banquet this week. Salton started raising his own cattle as a teenager and went into farming full-time immediately after college. Salton is a 4-H leader and has been involved...
Well Known Area Resident Dave Nixon Passes at 83
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — One of the region’s most famous residents has passed away at the age of 83. Dave Nixon excelled in two careers. Former Spencer resident Jane Campbell worked with him in both. First: Nixon was a popular television anchor from the 1960s through the 90s.
City of Spencer Closing in on Design for North Y Expansion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the City of Spencer is starting to make some progress on coming up with a design for the highly publicized North Y Expansion project on the north end of town. Engineer Jim Thiesse told the City Council on Monday there are still a few...
Sheldon Fire Chief Names Assistants
Sheldon, IA (KICD – – Sheldon’s new fire chief has appointed his first and second assistants. Brad Hindt served as first assistant chief for four years under Denny Kruger and was promoted to Chief after Kruger retired from the department last year. 2nd Assistant Scott Meinecke accepted...
Margaret “Peggy” Gunderson, 81, of Lake Park
Funeral services for 81-year-old Margaret “Peggy” Gunderson of Lake Park will be Monday, January 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Park with burial at Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park...
Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Oscolea County
Melvin, IA (KICD) — The final county in the KICD Broadcast area has now had its first emerald ash borer confirmation. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s map shows certain pockets of Northwest Iowa to be the only area of the state to escape the infestation so far, but confirmed Thursday that the invasive species has now been found in Osceola, Woodbury, and Monona.
Spencer Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is going to federal prison on a conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. 35-year-old Joe Ripka was given just over a year behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty in August to possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a previous conviction for failing to affix a drug stamp back in 2017.
One Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD)– One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the 1600 mile of Highway 9, about three miles east of Lake Park, around 11:15 where an westbound pickup was found to hit an eastbound vehicle after the driver reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline.
Tiger Girls Win 4th Straight, Boys fall to Western Christian
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – It was a busy Friday Night for area High School Basketball. News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD was in Hull as the Spencer Tigers took on the Western Christian Wolfpack. In the Spencer girls 64-47 win, a big 3rd quarter run was the difference,...
