ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 4

deleted account
5d ago

So they're gonna cut their staff and employees and give these poor people even less good care. My dad was in one of your nursing homes just a couple years ago and it was atrocious. Your bed looked like they came over on the Mayflower. When I walked down the hall to find a nurse for my dad I couldn't find anybody I actually had to go into a Private office just to find somebody to help me. You people are sickening the way you take care of grandpa and grandma you ought to be shut down. These nursing homes are atrocious the food stinks the help there's not to be found and when you do they don't care. People in these States ought to care more for their elderly and not put them in the sickening incubators of death. I had no choice my brother put my dad in this place otherwise he would have never been in LM. I personally believe they killed him. The GSS can go to h*** because they are not of God they are only about money. Do not put your parents in a GSS facility or you will regret it.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Dakota Searchlight

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary a family affair

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has changed since their first inception of what a medical dispensary might look like in Brookings. But Cannabis Connection has been open for a couple of months now, and it’s management said their customer base is growing. Glenn Jungemann only joked...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Songbird Kombucha selling fast in cans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer after the pandemic hit, a Sioux Falls couple decided to start making their own kombucha. Now less than three years later, Songbird Kombucha is taking off in a big way all over southeastern KELOLAND. “The really great thing about kombucha is it’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota

CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
WORTHING, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow totals this year compared to average years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Stride Rite closing after 35 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The increase in online shopping has been a tough hit to small business owners for years. That combined with the supply chain challenges that came about during the pandemic has led to many stores closing their doors. “Are you looking for some new shoes today?”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Opening up her home for cancer patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pam Hoffman is using a part of her beautiful home near Renner to help others. “I was at my Pammogram—that’s what I call it, with a name like Pam,” Hoffman said. “At my mammogram about five or six years ago, I was visiting with the gal doing the procedure. She asked me what I do, and I said, ‘I’m a Spanish teacher, and I do design. But I’m adding on to my house so I can house people for hospital and medical treatment stays, so they can stay for free and come and get their treatments.’ And she goes, ‘Really? Do you know how many women actually don’t come back for their treatments or even a biopsy because they feel they live too far away, and feel they’ll be a financial burden on their family?’”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a major crash on the east side of Sioux Falls. Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave. Two dangerous...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls divorce decision sent back to circuit court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge must take another look at how an ex-husband’s military-retirement pay should be split with the ex-wife, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices unanimously found that Circuit Judge Jon Sogn made an incorrect calculation. They ordered the Minnehaha County...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls

Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another round of winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Take a look at the top 20 home sales of 2022, including No. 1 at $5M

For the past few years, we’ve published an annual list of homes in the Sioux Falls area that sold for $1 million or more. It started with 12 homes in 2018 and grew to 53 homes in 2021. Last year, there were 74 homes at or above the million-dollar mark in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, so we’re changing the list to the top 20 sales. That covers homes that sold for more than $1.4 million.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Benefit will aid local family

As lifelong Madison community member Justin Wise faces his second battle with cancer, his community stands by his side. Mustang Seeds and Red Horse Seed Production will host a benefit for Wise and his family on Saturday at the Downtown Armory to assist the family with medical, travel and lodging costs for his cancer treatment.
MADISON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy