SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pam Hoffman is using a part of her beautiful home near Renner to help others. “I was at my Pammogram—that’s what I call it, with a name like Pam,” Hoffman said. “At my mammogram about five or six years ago, I was visiting with the gal doing the procedure. She asked me what I do, and I said, ‘I’m a Spanish teacher, and I do design. But I’m adding on to my house so I can house people for hospital and medical treatment stays, so they can stay for free and come and get their treatments.’ And she goes, ‘Really? Do you know how many women actually don’t come back for their treatments or even a biopsy because they feel they live too far away, and feel they’ll be a financial burden on their family?’”

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO