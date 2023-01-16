So they're gonna cut their staff and employees and give these poor people even less good care. My dad was in one of your nursing homes just a couple years ago and it was atrocious. Your bed looked like they came over on the Mayflower. When I walked down the hall to find a nurse for my dad I couldn't find anybody I actually had to go into a Private office just to find somebody to help me. You people are sickening the way you take care of grandpa and grandma you ought to be shut down. These nursing homes are atrocious the food stinks the help there's not to be found and when you do they don't care. People in these States ought to care more for their elderly and not put them in the sickening incubators of death. I had no choice my brother put my dad in this place otherwise he would have never been in LM. I personally believe they killed him. The GSS can go to h*** because they are not of God they are only about money. Do not put your parents in a GSS facility or you will regret it.
