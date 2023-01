A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night.

The victim was 16.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County.

The name of the victim has not been released because of his age.

©2023 Cox Media Group