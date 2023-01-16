Garbage cars just like the rest of the Garbage they make.Dont by Chinese cars they'll fall apart after 50,000 miles 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣
how is the US doing when China is the biggest automaker. that's a kick in the face that's a disgrace. and his government keeps on letting it happen
"BMW announced that, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce data, in 2020 was the largest U.S. automotive exporter by value... for the seventh consecutive year!" I believe the automotive industry is so muddled as it relates to exports. Canada and Mexico are in the top 10, as it relates to exports of automobiles, yet neither, to my knowledge have a major auto manufacturer, other than the U.S. manufacturers (and possibly other country manufacturers), thus making the export numbers of automobiles, almost meaningless.😎
Comments / 26