Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
DirectX 12 vs. DirectX 11: which is best for PC gaming?
DirectX 12 is the latest graphics API that powers Windows 11, but many of the best PC games still either run on DirectX 11 or include an option to switch. Which should you choose?. Contents. DirectX 12 vs. DirectX 11: what’s the difference?. Should you use DirectX 12?. Although...
Digital Trends
The voice of Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke explains the remake’s character changes
When the original Dead Space launched in 2008, it ushered in a new age of video game horror. Gamers were introduced to the now iconic and initially silent protagonist, Isaac Clarke, a space engineer stuck in a nightmare that makes The Thing look like a preschool date. This installment was followed by two sequels that ratcheted up the horror and gore, as well as gave Clarke a full voice.
Digital Trends
How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Most of the time, Pokémon evolve just by battling and gaining XP. There are a few, though, that have special requirements for evolving, such as Gimmighoul. This little treasure-obsessed Pokémon comes in two base forms -- either as the Pokémon alone holding a coin or hiding in a chest -- but you can only catch and evolve the chest form. Here's the price you'll need to pay if you want to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.
Digital Trends
Fire Emblem Engage makes the wait for a Nintendo Switch 2 more tolerable
If you had asked me whether or not I was ready for an upgraded Nintendo Switch two months ago, my answer would have been an emphatic yes. I had just played Pokémon Scarlet and, like many people, was baffled by its poor technical performance. I began to wonder if Nintendo’s aging hardware had finally hit its limits, unable to meet developers’ growing ambitions. Perhaps it wasn’t just time for a Switch Pro, but a new console altogether.
Digital Trends
The most demanding PC games we’re looking forward to in 2023
2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year in video games, and no small part of that is the technical advancements the new year brings. Unreal Engine 5, complicated ray tracing, and features like DLSS 3 promise to push graphical quality to places they’ve never gone before — assuming you have one of the best graphics cards to keep up.
Digital Trends
Pocket Card Jockey director details the long road to its mobile port
You can learn a lot about a person by asking them “What’s the best Nintendo 3DS game of all time?” Someone who largely interacts with mainstream games might confidently respond with The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds or Fire Emblem: Awakening. Find someone a little more tuned into the wider landscape and you’ll hear titles like Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward or Bravely Default step into the conversation. But a truly eccentric player might give you a more wildcard answer: Pocket Card Jockey.
Digital Trends
How to mark enemies in Fortnite
A new batch of Fortnite challenges is live now, and, as usual, some will likely cause players a bit of trouble. One, in particular, requires you to mark 10 opponents in a single match. This is difficult, even for veteran players, as it’s possible to get through a match without coming across 10 players.
Digital Trends
This Dell-made Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $600 off
For anyone looking to upgrade to a new gaming rig, Dell has some fantastic gaming PC deals at the moment. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop for $2,000. Usually priced at $2,600, you save $600 off the regular price. This is a huge price cut on a great gaming investment. The Dell sale is on for a strictly limited time only so you’re going to need to be fast to reap the benefits. Here’s a quick overview of why it’s worth it or hit the buy button now to get straight to purchasing it.
Digital Trends
One Piece Odyssey: tips and tricks to get started
We’ve had plenty One Piece games before, but never an expansive and lengthy JRPG like we’ve gotten with One Piece Odyssey. Fans of the anime and manga, or even the prior games based on the massively popular pirate adventures of Luffy and company, will find quite a unique experience when booting up this title. It isn’t the most difficult game, but there are some things worth knowing before you set sail in these uncharted lands. Here are some essential tips and tricks for One Piece Odyssey to make sure you aren’t stretched to your limits.
Comments / 0