We’ve had plenty One Piece games before, but never an expansive and lengthy JRPG like we’ve gotten with One Piece Odyssey. Fans of the anime and manga, or even the prior games based on the massively popular pirate adventures of Luffy and company, will find quite a unique experience when booting up this title. It isn’t the most difficult game, but there are some things worth knowing before you set sail in these uncharted lands. Here are some essential tips and tricks for One Piece Odyssey to make sure you aren’t stretched to your limits.

2 DAYS AGO