mainepublic.org
Auto 'right to repair' group says it has enough support for Maine ballot referendum this year
A coalition of auto repair shop owners and others says it has collected enough signatures to advance a potential ballot referendum. The group, known as the Maine Right to Repair Coalition, presented more than 70,000 signatures to Maine's secretary of state Thursday afternoon. The proposal would require automakers to make...
mainepublic.org
At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says
State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
mainepublic.org
Proposed $17M for Maine's indigent defense system not enough to meet the need, commission says
The two-year budget proposal put forth by Gov. Janet Mills includes $17 million for Maine's indigent legal defense system, which would be used to hire 10 new public defenders for a total of 15 and boost pay for private attorneys. The executive director of the state's commission on indigent legal...
mainepublic.org
Agency: Median-priced homes unaffordable for median-income earners in every Maine county
For the first time in at least two decades, owning a home is not affordable for a household earning the median income in any of Maine's 16 counties. That's according to new data from MaineHousing, which has been tracking and publishing data on home affordability since 2000. "There used to...
mainepublic.org
Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge
Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. The governor, Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross each described the proposals as a check against the unrelenting anti-abortion forces that factored in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had prohibited states from banning the procedure for nearly 50 years. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.
mainepublic.org
Eviction filings in Maine jumped more than 25% last year
More than 4,900 eviction were filed in Maine last year — the highest number since before the pandemic. According to newly published data from the State of Maine Judicial Branch, filings were up by more than 25% in 2022. Chris Marot, the managing attorney for the eviction prevention project...
mainepublic.org
Last of $850 inflation relief checks to hit Maine mailboxes
The Mills administration said Wednesday that the last batch of $850 inflation relief checks has finally gone out, just a few weeks before another round of checks start to arrive in mailboxes. The vast majority of eligible taxpayers had received their $850 inflation relief checks from the state by late-summer...
mainepublic.org
Agencies offer Protecting Houses of Worship forum at UMaine Augusta
The Maine Emergency Management Agency, U.S. attorney, FBI and other agencies are holding a forum for churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship to discuss security and how to protect themselves from threats and attacks. The Jan. 26 event at UMaine Augusta will encourage houses of worship to assess...
mainepublic.org
State will use emergency funds to help expand and create new shelters this winter
MaineHousing says it will spend new energy relief funds to help community organizations around the state expand existing overnight shelters and warming centers or open new ones this winter. The agency is also looking for ideas from municipalities, non-profits and religious organizations to provide longer-term solutions for the unhoused population...
mainepublic.org
Maine students will take a new standardized test this spring
Maine students will take a new standardized test beginning this spring. State assessments were initially paused about three years ago because of COVID-19 disruptions. And in recent years, the state used the NWEA Map Growth test as an emergency tool. Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin said the new test will...
mainepublic.org
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
Study finds that eating just one freshwater fish equals drinking contaminated water for a month
A new study finds that eating just one freshwater fish is equal to consuming a month’s worth of contaminated water. The prevalence of so-called “forever chemicals” is so pervasive, and many at risk of dangerous health consequences say health experts.
mainepublic.org
Snowstorm brings relief to Maine's winter outdoor recreation spots
After weeks with no or limited snow, Friday's storm is finally allowing some recreation centers to open for winter activities, including cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. Matt Sabasteanski is the outdoor recreation director for Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. He says prior to Friday, Pineland was only able to open its ski trails for three days this season.
KMOV
How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
WGME
Here's what Mainers need to know about the $450 emergency heating relief checks
Since the Maine Legislature passed the emergency winter energy relief plan last week, the CBS13 I-Team has been flooded with your questions, from who's eligible to when those checks will be hitting Mainers’ mailboxes. The CBS13 I-Team got questions from Sandra, Pammy Sue, and Marie. Their questions ranged from...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
mainepublic.org
On the last day of Vt.'s hot air balloon season, late ballooning giant Brian Boland looms large
It’s late October in Essex, Vermont, a warm afternoon with temperate winds. On the grassy ground lies a massive pile of yellow and red nylon and a wicker basket. In less than an hour this pile will be a 300,000-cubic-foot hot air balloon capable of carrying 14 passengers. It’s among the largest in the Northeast and belongs to Essex-based company Above Reality, Vermont’s only commercial balloon company.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
