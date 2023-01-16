ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

Clint Black, Chris Janson coming to fairgrounds

By Sharon Wren
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dujnZ_0kGNsU0U00

Country music fans, get ready for an amazing night of music on Saturday, July 29. Clint Black and Chris Janson will bring their biggest hits to the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa starting at 7:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuesS_0kGNsU0U00
(jacksoncountyiowafair.com)

Fans can take in this incredible concert from the grandstand or get even closer to the stars by buying a Party Pit Pass! Click here to buy tickets starting Friday, January 20 at 9 a.m. For more information, visit the Jackson County Fairgrounds website .

