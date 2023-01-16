ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
PASADENA, CA
kcrw.com

‘Inside Safe’ moves unhoused Angelenos into shelters. How permanent are their homes?

Christabelle Sanchez says that when she found out she would be moving into a hotel room under the City of LA’s new “Inside Safe” program, she cried for a full day. The mother of two, who lived at an encampment in Venice, hasn’t seen her kids in about five years. She hopes having a stable place to live will serve as a stepping stone towards reuniting with her family.
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA
kcrw.com

Wild mushrooms: When it rains, it spores

Wild mushrooms are a rare sight at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market but when it rains, it spores. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Barabara Whyman of Tutti Frutti Farms in Lompoc about their chanterelles. Oaks surround the farm, and Whyman explains that the mushrooms sprout out of the mulch under the trees after the rain. She explains that size doesn’t matter when it comes to mushrooms but what is growing on the farm are California chanterelles that tend to be bigger. Mushrooms need to breathe so Whyman recommends storing them in a paper bag in the refrigerator and not washing them before use, as they’ll soak up the water like a sponge, destroying the flavor.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Chefs gear up for Long Beach Black Restaurant Week with a lunch for the homeless

Guest chefs cooked up a complimentary lunch today at the Long Beach Rescue Mission, giving back and kicking off the upcoming Long Beach Black Restaurant Week. Participating Black-owned restaurant chefs served about 250 homeless men, women and children with some of their favorite creations as the second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week begins this weekend, January 22. "We realize that there are many among us who won't get the chance to dine out during Long Beach Black Restaurant Week," stated Chef Quianna Bradley of A Pinch of Salt Catering.  "Serving a gourmet meal to our neighbors struggling with homelessness...
LONG BEACH, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Chick-fil-A submits plans to open at Frantones Pizza site

DOWNEY - Chick-fil-A has submitted potential plans for a new location at the current Frantones Pizza location, city planning staff have confirmed. It is currently unknown how far along in the planning process the fast-food chain is with the site, located at 9148 Telegraph Rd. So far, Chick-fil-A has been tight-lipped on the subject.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 1 in custody after Mid-City stabbing: LAPD

One person was killed in a stabbing in Mid City Friday afternoon and a person is in custody, police said. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of South Longwood Avenue and was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department around 3:50 p.m. Police described the incident as being isolated. Aerial video from Sky5 showed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 injured in South L.A. crash between Blue Line train and car

Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash between a Blue Line train and a car in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles Friday morning. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA. Two people were injured, but it is unclear […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Mayor Bass moves into Getty House

Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood authorities are investigating a shooting death in a residential neighborhood this afternoon. The shooting was reported to have happened around 5:00 a.m. but the body wasn’t located until 3:00 p.m. Authorities found the deceased, only described as male, near 79th Street and Van...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Vehicle smashes into 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera

Deputies responded to a vehicle that smashed into a 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera on Friday. Authorities received reports of the crash around 4:13 p.m. on the 8500 block of South Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Sky5 images show the sedan had driven over a curb and straight into the […]
PICO RIVERA, CA

